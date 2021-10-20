Connect with us

Screenshot of THE ZEVAS home page

Cars

Vote For The Best EVs To Win The LA Auto Show ZEV Awards

Published

The Los Angeles Auto Show announced in September that it would hold an inaugural awards program called THE ZEVAS this year. That stands for The LA Auto Show Zero-Emission Vehicle Awards. THE ZEVAS pays homage to the latest in zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) that are either available on the market now or available for pre-order. The awards program puts a focus on both emerging and established automakers as they introduce zero-emission vehicles. The term “zero-emissions vehicles” actually includes both battery-electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles in this case. (Which doesn’t make much sense, but hey, we don’t run the awards show — we have our own.)

Voting is now open, and if you are a huge fan of EVs, definitely cast your vote and let your voice be heard. Here are the nine categories:

  1. Top Compact ZEV.
  2. Top Coupe ZEV.
  3. Top <50K Crossover ZEV.
  4. Top >50K Crossover ZEV.
  5. Top <60K Sedan ZEV.
  6. Top >60K Sedan ZEV.
  7. Top SUV ZEV.
  8. Top Hatchback Van or Wagon ZEV.
  9. Top Truck ZEV.

Lisa Kaz, CEO and owner of the LA Auto Show, touched upon this historic era of electrification: “Electrification is the biggest transformation the auto industry has experienced in 100 years.”

As far as the event, she said: “With accelerating consumer interest in electric vehicles, there is no better place for the new car and truck buyer to learn about, experience, and compare the latest and greatest electric vehicles and gas-powered models all in one convenient place.”

 
Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

