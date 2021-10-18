Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Credit: VinFast

Cars

VinFast Confirms US Sales Plan

VinFast will kick off its US sales push at the LA Auto Show in December.

Published

Michael Lohscheller has a track record in the world of automobile manufacturing. Before being named global CEO of VinFast, Vietnam’s leading vehicle automaker, in July he was an executive at Volkswagen and Opel. In a recent email to Reuters, he announced the company will unveil two of its latest battery electric models — the e35 and e36 — at the Los Angeles Auto Show next month.

Our last report on the company identified the two VinFast models coming to the US as the e32 and e33, but this latest announcement involves two all new models. Note that VinFast collaborates with Italy’s Pininfarina to design its vehicles.

“It’s still early to make any sales predictions,” Lohscheller said, but added VinFast will begin taking orders for the two electric models early next year, with deliveries beginning by the end of 2022. The company plans to open 60 US showrooms during the coming year. The Los Angeles show will mark the company’s official introduction to the American market after it starts deliveries to customers in its home market in December.

VinFast is a subsidiary of Vingroup, which was founded as an instant noodle business in post-Soviet Ukraine and now has interests spanning real estate, resorts, schools, hospitals, and smartphones. It is now the largest conglomerate in Vietnam. Founded in 2017, Vinfast is aiming to compete on vehicle size and price.

Like China’s Nio, it will offer a battery leasing plan to help keep the cost of a new car to a minimum. The leasing program eliminates the concerns many customers have about the longevity of EV batteries. It also potentially allows customers to upgrade their battery at any time and enjoy the latest battery technology at all times.

VinFast has an assembly plant in Haiphong, Vietnam, and is planning to conduct most of its U.S. sales online. Lohscheller said the company will “keep an eye on the possibility of a manufacturing facility in the U.S.” It is targeting global EV sales next year of 15,000 vehicles — down from its prior goal of 56,000 due to the global semiconductor chip shortage.

“VinFast has a plan for an IPO in the U.S., but specific timing will depend on the market and other conditions,” Lohscheller said. “We will reveal more information at an appropriate time in the future.” The company promises to offer vehicles with cutting edge self-driving technology and connectivity. We will have to wait and see if it is able to deliver on that promise.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

The BMW iX First Drive Review: “It’s Not As Bad As It Looks!”

The BMW iX electric SUV will be in showrooms soon. Here's a look at what it is...and isn't.

October 4, 2021

Cars

Geely Geometry EX3 Electric SUV Priced Below $10,000

The Geometry EX3 electric SUV from Geely comes with a super low price tag.

September 26, 2021

Cars

Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition Sells Out In Just Over 10 Minutes

Cadillac started accepting reservations for the Lyriq on Saturday. They were all spoken for in minutes.

September 19, 2021

Cars

VW ID.4 Vs Ford Mustang Mach-E: The No Holds Barred, Full Tilt Boogie Road Test

Autoblog has done a side by side comparison between the ID.4 and the Mach-E. You decide who the winner is.

August 14, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.