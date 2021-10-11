The Lectric eBikes XP 2.0 Electric Bike — CleanTechnica Review

Lectric eBikes released two new versions of its popular fat tire folding electric bikes a few weeks ago, and we were excited to spend a few days chugging around town on a Lectric eBikes XP Step-Thru 2.0 prototype. They took a few weeks to get through the production and delivery hell that’s par for the course for any new product launch, and hooked us up with a new Lectric XP 2.0 for a more in-depth review.

The new bike comes kitted out with a range of new features asked for by Lectric’s committed riders, including a suspension fork, increased carrying capacity on the included rear rack, wider handlebars, and slightly smaller 20″ x 3″ tires.

Disclaimer: Lectric eBikes provided the XP 2.0 to the author free of charge for the purposes of this review.

Assembly

There isn’t any. Both of Lectric eBikes’ offerings are shipped to customers fully assembled. We experienced this first-hand with the first Lectric XP we reviewed, and it’s a beautiful thing. Just open the box, unfold the bike, and you’re off to the races.

The Bike

The Lectric XP 2.0 largely defined a new class of fat tire folding e-bikes with their oversized frames and beefy tires making for a comfortable, sturdy package. The new version sports slightly smaller tires, swapping out the massive 20″ x 4″ tires on the original build for a set of more manageable 20″ x 3″ CST tires with a rounded tread profile that contribute to a drastically improved ride.

Paired with the new front suspension fork, the new tires still make for an extremely comfortable ride, while their smaller diameter and lighter weight make the bike handle much better than its predecessor. On a more mundane level, the smaller tires also allowed Lectric eBikes to optimize their shipping footprint with less packaging materials.

Up top, wider handlebars feel more natural and provide better control of the bike without creating a larger folded footprint, at 67 x 18 x 47 inches. The XP features an integrated vertical height adjustment on the handlebars, which, when paired with the massive vertical height adjustment on the seat, makes it easy to quickly set the bike up for a wide range of rider sizes.

While technically a folding bike, its 63-pound weight makes it a bit of an awkward blob of a beast to handle when folded. It’s fine to use for occasional storage, in an RV lock box or on a shelf in the garage for example, but don’t expect to be hefting its folded form into the trunk for your daily ride on the beach. The folding handlebars are a bit more practical and make it easy to reduce the overall footprint of the bike for an easier fit into the back of the car. After attempting to fit the fully folded bike into the trunk of my Tesla Model 3, I found the handlebar-down bike much easier to manage and quickly had it stowed in the car (seats down).

Out back, a 7-speed cassette and derailleur provide options to get the most from the bike as you search out the perfect balance between pedal assist and the output from your legs. Speaking of that balance, we found the Lectric XP 2.0 to be a joy to ride around town. Cranking up the power to the max summons the full 500 watts of continuous power from the rear hub motor, with peak power kicking up to 800 watts to help us up the steepest sections of our review route.

The 9.6 Ah battery in the XP 2.0 is on the smaller side compared to many electric bikes on the market, but contributes to the lower price point of the bike. You may be able to squeeze out the suggested 45 miles of range by cruising around the flattest parts of town on assist level 1, but it is way more fun to crank the power up and blast around. For those looking for more range on their XP 2.0 or just more smiles per mile, Lectric sells additional battery packs for what seems like a very reasonable price of $299.

The display on the XP 2.0 is the same gray-scale display found on the original and continues to be extremely easy to read in all types of lighting conditions.

Accessories

Lectric eBikes’ vehicles are extremely capable out of the box, and with version 2.o, Lectric introduced a wide range of new accessories that further extend their utility. The new cargo baskets can be fitted to the included rear rack or to an optional front rack, transforming the XP 2.0 into the ultimate sport utility vehicle of electric bikes.

Our review bike came with Lectric’s Cargo Pack and we were quick to put it to use. The smaller front basket is great for a single bag of groceries, a backpack, jacket, and the like. The larger basket, which we mounted to the included rear rack, is great for a few bags of groceries or equivalently sized cargo. With a total carrying capacity of 330 pounds, the Lectric eBikes XP 2.0 is an absolute workhorse and can take just about whatever you can throw at it.

A new suspension seatpost and ultra plush saddle take comfort to the next level with recliner-like comfort. We had the opportunity to try the “Comfort Pack” out on the Lectric XP 2.0 Step-Thru prototype just before its release and found it to be extremely comfortable.

I personally use a suspension seat post and a plush saddle on my e-bikes whenever possible. Pro tip: check the diameter of your seat post before ordering a replacement unless it’s directly from the manufacturer. Lectric offers its accessories or in bundles that make it extremely affordable to pick up exactly the right gear for your ride.

Overall, the Lectric eBikes XP 2.0 brings a ton of value to the table at a price point that puts it in a class of its own. The fact that it comes with fenders, a rear rack, and front suspension on a frame that can carry up to 330 pounds is mind-boggling. The new features and optional accessories pave the way for the XP 2.0 to continue to find a place in thousands of homes, RVs, and boats around the world.

The price alone makes it an obvious choice as a starter bike, while its capability and accessories mean it can adapt to whatever you need it to do. Head over to its official online home for all the juicy details from the manufacturer or to order one today.

All images credit: Kyle Field, CleanTechnica

Lectric eBikes XP 2.0 Electric Bike Specs

Motor : 500W continuous, 850W peak planetary geared motor

: 500W continuous, 850W peak planetary geared motor Battery : Swappable frame-integrated internal 48v, 9.6Ah lithium-ion battery

: Swappable frame-integrated internal 48v, 9.6Ah lithium-ion battery Assist : 5 levels of variable pedal assist and right-mounted half twist throttle w/on-off switch

: 5 levels of variable pedal assist and right-mounted half twist throttle w/on-off switch Weight : 63 pounds

: 63 pounds Gearing : 7-speed mechanical drivetrain

: 7-speed mechanical drivetrain Tires : Puncture-resistant 20″ x 4″ fat tires

: Puncture-resistant 20″ x 4″ fat tires Brakes : 160mm mechanical disc brakes

: 160mm mechanical disc brakes Lights : Battery-integrated front and rear LED lights

: Battery-integrated front and rear LED lights Range : Up to 45 miles with a 4- to 6-hour charge time

: Up to 45 miles with a 4- to 6-hour charge time Display : Backlit, heads-up LCD display with trip and battery indicators

: Backlit, heads-up LCD display with trip and battery indicators Water Resistance : IP-65 rated electrical components, with a one year warranty

: IP-65 rated electrical components, with a one year warranty Included Accessories : Fenders, rear rack

: Fenders, rear rack Folded Dimensions : 67 X 18 X 47 inches

: 67 X 18 X 47 inches Price: $999

