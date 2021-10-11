Cessna Vs. Tesla Model S Plaid (Video)

I stumbled across a fun video while lurking on the Tesla sub-Reddit today. The video is of a Cessna airplane racing against a Tesla Model S Plaid. From the vantage point of the camera, it looked as if the Plaid was faster than the plane. There’s even a slow-motion part of the video where the Plaid is moving faster than the Cessna.

The video clip didn’t show the full track (unless that clip was the full race), so we can’t say for sure, but I assume the Plaid won that race. The comments included discussions that ranged from pilots sharing their experiences flying a Cessna to someone betting that the Plaid would give an F-16 a run for its money to 100 mph. The latter I would love to see happen in person, but note that the F-16’s top speed is 1,350 mph (2,175 km/h). Nonetheless, Tesla Model S Plaid vs the Blue Angels? I would pay to watch that.

In June I was invited to attend the Tesla Plaid event where new owners took deliveries of their Tesla Model S Plaids. I got to experience riding in one and it was intense (and fun).

