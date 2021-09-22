Connect with us

Tesla Breaks Ground On Its 1st Megafactory For Megapacks

Published

Instagram user “209Times” has shared a photo of Tesla employees breaking ground on the new Tesla Megafactory. You can see the group lined up with shovels in front of a giant sign, “Tesla Megafactory,” in the background. This was shared on Twitter by the Tesla Club of San Joaquin Valley, which said that this took place in Lathrop and will be the new Megapack factory. “Thank you Elon Musk for your continued support of the San Joaquin Valley,” he added in a tweet.

Sawyer Merritt shared something similar earlier this month. He pointed out that at the time, this was just a rumor. “Tesla might be building a new factory to ramp production of larger version 2 Megapacks using CATL prismatic LFP batteries, near the existing warehouse /distribution center in Lathrop, CA.”

This is great news for Tesla and its energy customers, as Megapacks are in high demand. Once Tesla is able to mass produce Megapacks at a faster clip, we could see Tesla Energy become just as successful as its automotive side. Now we know that Tesla has taken the first step to mass-producing Megapacks by breaking ground on a new type of factory, a “Megafactory.”

 
Written By

Johnna Crider

