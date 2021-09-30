Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Addison Lee

Cars

London’s Largest Private Taxi Company To Go All Electric By 2023

London’s largest private taxi company is going all electric.

Published

Addison Lee operates London’s largest private taxi fleet, with more than 4000 cars in service. It says all of them will be electric by the end of 2023 and it will provide over 20,000 emissions free rides per day by that time.

In all, the changeover represents an investment of £160 million ($219 million). The company intends to add 200 electric vehicles to its fleet every month from now through the end of 2023, beginning with an order for 450 Volkswagen ID. 4 electric SUVs. What other EVs the company is considering is unknown at this time. Earlier this year, the company purchased ComCab, which already had a fleet of 650 zero emission electric taxis.

“Today we are announcing that our passenger car fleet will become fully electric by 2023, two years ahead of any other large PHV operator in London, and an investment of £160 million We begin that journey with a partnership with Volkswagen and the rollout of their ID.4s” says Addison Lee CEO Liam Griffin in a press release. “We are pleased and excited to build on our existing partnership with Volkswagen by adding the ID. 4 to our fleet. This will be the first fully electric vehicle offered by Addison Lee and reflects our premium position in the private hire market.”

Griffin adds,

“For our business customers, a commitment to being part of the process for a greener, cleaner London is non-negotiable. In a survey we undertook in May, 92% of them said environmental credentials are essential when selecting a ground transport provider.

“While we need to take a lead, we cannot do it alone and, there’s an urgent need for collective action if London is going to become one of the world’s greenest taxi and PHV markets. A key component will be public/private co-operation between Transport for London, London boroughs, energy companies, charging providers, and businesses like ours to help build out the charging network. We look forward to working together on this most pressing of issues.

“London only has a future if it’s sustainable — reducing waste, conserving resources, keeping the air, water, and environment clean for all to enjoy. As a transport business, Addison Lee has a particular role to play in that future — and today’s announcement is a wholehearted acceptance of that.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan announced last week that Transport for London will purchase only zero emission buses from this point forward to support its goal of being a carbon-free public transportation system by 2033. The move to fully electric taxis by Addison Lee will encourage other private transportation providers to follow suit. Those that don’t may simply find themselves left behind with not enough customers to remain in business.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Tesla Model 3 home charging Tesla Model 3 home charging

Clean Transport

Millions Suffering From Fuel Anxiety In UK — If Only They Could Charge Up At Home

If you haven’t caught the new from good old Britain, they’ve been having a pretty big fuel crisis of sorts the past week or...

19 hours ago

Cars

Italy’s Plugin Vehicle Sales Near 10% In August — Ford Mustang Mach-E Enters Market In Top 10

Plugin vehicles' sales keep climbing in Italy. August statistics bring yet more good news on the electric mobility front, building on the strong momentum...

2 days ago

Cars

Plugin Vehicles Hit 22% Market Share In Europe In August!

The European passenger plugin vehicle market is staying in the fast lane. More than 155,000 plugin vehicles were registered in August — which is...

3 days ago

Clean Transport

More Zero Emissions Buses Coming To London & Mumbai

The public transportation agencies for London and Mumbai will greatly increase the number of zero emissions buses in their fleets.

September 22, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.