London’s Largest Private Taxi Company To Go All Electric By 2023

Addison Lee operates London’s largest private taxi fleet, with more than 4000 cars in service. It says all of them will be electric by the end of 2023 and it will provide over 20,000 emissions free rides per day by that time.

In all, the changeover represents an investment of £160 million ($219 million). The company intends to add 200 electric vehicles to its fleet every month from now through the end of 2023, beginning with an order for 450 Volkswagen ID. 4 electric SUVs. What other EVs the company is considering is unknown at this time. Earlier this year, the company purchased ComCab, which already had a fleet of 650 zero emission electric taxis.

“Today we are announcing that our passenger car fleet will become fully electric by 2023, two years ahead of any other large PHV operator in London, and an investment of £160 million We begin that journey with a partnership with Volkswagen and the rollout of their ID.4s” says Addison Lee CEO Liam Griffin in a press release. “We are pleased and excited to build on our existing partnership with Volkswagen by adding the ID. 4 to our fleet. This will be the first fully electric vehicle offered by Addison Lee and reflects our premium position in the private hire market.”

Griffin adds,

“For our business customers, a commitment to being part of the process for a greener, cleaner London is non-negotiable. In a survey we undertook in May, 92% of them said environmental credentials are essential when selecting a ground transport provider.

“While we need to take a lead, we cannot do it alone and, there’s an urgent need for collective action if London is going to become one of the world’s greenest taxi and PHV markets. A key component will be public/private co-operation between Transport for London, London boroughs, energy companies, charging providers, and businesses like ours to help build out the charging network. We look forward to working together on this most pressing of issues.

“London only has a future if it’s sustainable — reducing waste, conserving resources, keeping the air, water, and environment clean for all to enjoy. As a transport business, Addison Lee has a particular role to play in that future — and today’s announcement is a wholehearted acceptance of that.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan announced last week that Transport for London will purchase only zero emission buses from this point forward to support its goal of being a carbon-free public transportation system by 2033. The move to fully electric taxis by Addison Lee will encourage other private transportation providers to follow suit. Those that don’t may simply find themselves left behind with not enough customers to remain in business.

Advertisement