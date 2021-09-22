More Zero Emissions Buses Coming To London & Mumbai

While most of our attention here at CleanTechnica is on electric vehicles, the world’s public transportation systems are quietly moving forward with an EV revolution of their own. Here are two news items that popped up in the news in the past 24 hours.

London Will Transition to 100% Zero Emissions Buses

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, announced this week that all new buses ordered for the city’s transportation system from this point forward will be zero emissions vehicles — that is, they will be powered either by batteries or hydrogen fuel cells. (Most CleanTechnica readers know that while hydrogen fuel cells may have no emissions, the making of the hydrogen they use often does.)

The announcement means that the goal of making London’s bus fleet 100% zero emissions will now be achieved by 2034 — three years earlier than previously planned.

According to Electrive, the mayor said, “Today’s announcement builds on the progress we’ve already made tackling toxic air pollution. I’ve worked hard to ensure Transport for London’s entire bus fleet now meets the ULEZ standards. This includes 550 zero emission buses. We need to act now and accelerate the transition to a greener future, with cleaner air for all.” TfL currently has 400 more zero emissions buses on order.

In June of this year, the UK’s first fleet of 20 hydrogen-powered double-decker buses supplied by Northern Ireland’s Wrightbus went into service in London. They will serve the number 7 route between East Acton and Oxford Circus. Just a week earlier, the electric bus cooperation between BYD and ADL announced that the public transport operator, RATP Dev in London, has ordered 195 new electric buses, including 127 double-deckers and 68 conventional buses.

The transportation agency says its commitment to procure only zero emission buses will “give British bus manufacturers confidence in large orders, enabling them to significantly ramp up production” and help local authorities “to progress towards zero emission targets that would not be possible otherwise.”

All Electric Buses For Mumbai

The Times of India reports that BEST, the public transportation agency for Mumbai, announced the purchase of 1,900 electric buses. “We want to make nearly 50% of our fleet electric by 2023,” says BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra. “We have floated the tender for 1,900 buses which will be 1,400 12 meter buses, 100 mini-buses, and 400 midi-buses.” In addition, BEST has recently ordered 200 electric double-decker buses.

The buses will be ordered over the next year and a half — 25% in 6 months, another 25% in 12 months, and the balance in 18 months. When all the buses are delivered, the agency’s bus fleet will be 50% electric. To meet the charging requirements for the new buses, BEST will increase the number of depots with chargers from 4 to 27.

