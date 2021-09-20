Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Tesla Electric Car Chargers Now Available in South Africa — Sign Model 3 & Y Are Coming?

Published

It you are looking for one of the most convenient charging solutions for houses, apartments, hospitality properties, and workplaces in South Africa, there is some good news. The Tesla Wall Connector is now available in South Africa! The Tesla Wall Connector lets you plug your vehicle in overnight and start your day fully charged. With up to 71 km of range added per hour of charging, multiple power settings, a length of 7.3m, and a versatile indoor/outdoor design, Wall Connector provides unparalleled convenience. Wall Connectors can power-share to maximize existing electrical capacity, automatically distributing power to charge multiple cars simultaneously.

Wall Connector Features:

  • Up to 71 kilometers of range per hour of charge for new vehicles
  • Type 2 handle
  • Max 32 amp output
  • Supports 400V three-phase Wye, 230 V three-phase Delta, and 230 V single-phase Wye grid types
  • Supports TT, TN, and IT grid types
  • Built-in RCD Type A + DC 6mA protection
  • Wi-Fi connectivity (2.4 GHz 802.11 b/g/n)
  • Power sharing (up to four Wall Connectors)
  • Up to 7.3m cable length (2.6m standard)*
  • Approved for indoor and outdoor installation (IP55)
  • Tempered white glass faceplate.

Images courtesy of Tesla

The Tesla Wall Connector is available through Rubicon Group in South Africa. Rubicon Group is also the distributor of Tesla’s Powerwall in South Africa. The addition of the Tesla Wall Connector adds to Rubicon’s growing electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) service offering, giving South Africans a wide range of options in this space. Rubicon Energy is the agent for Delta, EVBox, and EO Charging products in South Africa. Rubicon is also working to supercharge the transition to electric vehicles in South Africa and the region by rolling out its own electric vehicle charging infrastructure/network in South Africa.

Although Tesla’s electric vehicles are not yet available in South Africa, the Tesla Wall Connector is compatible with the majority of models from other brands that are available in South Africa. The majority of EVs in South Africa use the Type 2 connector.  For people with a three-phase electricity supply at home, the Tesla Wall Connector will provide the added convenience of faster home charging a  up to 22 kW for owners of vehicles such as the Porsche Taycan.

The Porsche Taycan has the 22 kW onboard charging option. The Taycan, which had 24 sales in its first year in South Africa, is one of the few EVs available in South Africa’s EV market. The number of EVs available is South Africa is starting to grow, though. Other models that have recently been added to the South African market include the XC40 P8 Recharge SUV. The German trio of Audi, BMW, and Mercedes are also bringing several EVs to South Africa soon, and Volkswagen has promised to bring the ID.4 to South Africa in the near future. Let’s hope we get some Tesla electric vehicles in the near future as well.

Images courtesy of Tesla

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Autonomous Vehicles

NTSB Chair Seems Overly Concerned About Tesla Terminology While Ignoring Warnings & Nags

The Wall Street Journal has published an interview with Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and she had a lot...

2 hours ago

Cars

Cybertruck CyberLandr Camper Prototype Video Released (+ Interview)

When the Tesla Cybertruck was launched, there must have been many people who liked it and noticed there might be some way to add...

11 hours ago
Tesla Model S Plaid Yoke Steering Wheel Tesla Model S Plaid Yoke Steering Wheel

Cars

Consumer Reports Isn’t A Fan Of The Tesla Yoke Steering Wheel

Consumer Reports isn’t a fan of Tesla’s yoke steering wheel. Ten CR test drivers shared their distaste for the yoke in CR‘s latest blog...

13 hours ago

Cars

Dealers Are Preventing Ford From Competing With Tesla

I read an article by Jalopnik which echoes what I’ve been saying for some time now. If Ford, or any legacy automaker for that...

14 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.