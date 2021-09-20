Tesla Electric Car Chargers Now Available in South Africa — Sign Model 3 & Y Are Coming?

It you are looking for one of the most convenient charging solutions for houses, apartments, hospitality properties, and workplaces in South Africa, there is some good news. The Tesla Wall Connector is now available in South Africa! The Tesla Wall Connector lets you plug your vehicle in overnight and start your day fully charged. With up to 71 km of range added per hour of charging, multiple power settings, a length of 7.3m, and a versatile indoor/outdoor design, Wall Connector provides unparalleled convenience. Wall Connectors can power-share to maximize existing electrical capacity, automatically distributing power to charge multiple cars simultaneously.

Wall Connector Features:

Up to 71 kilometers of range per hour of charge for new vehicles

Type 2 handle

Max 32 amp output

Supports 400V three-phase Wye, 230 V three-phase Delta, and 230 V single-phase Wye grid types

Supports TT, TN, and IT grid types

Built-in RCD Type A + DC 6mA protection

Wi-Fi connectivity (2.4 GHz 802.11 b/g/n)

Power sharing (up to four Wall Connectors)

Up to 7.3m cable length (2.6m standard)*

Approved for indoor and outdoor installation (IP55)

Tempered white glass faceplate.

The Tesla Wall Connector is available through Rubicon Group in South Africa. Rubicon Group is also the distributor of Tesla’s Powerwall in South Africa. The addition of the Tesla Wall Connector adds to Rubicon’s growing electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) service offering, giving South Africans a wide range of options in this space. Rubicon Energy is the agent for Delta, EVBox, and EO Charging products in South Africa. Rubicon is also working to supercharge the transition to electric vehicles in South Africa and the region by rolling out its own electric vehicle charging infrastructure/network in South Africa.

Although Tesla’s electric vehicles are not yet available in South Africa, the Tesla Wall Connector is compatible with the majority of models from other brands that are available in South Africa. The majority of EVs in South Africa use the Type 2 connector. For people with a three-phase electricity supply at home, the Tesla Wall Connector will provide the added convenience of faster home charging a up to 22 kW for owners of vehicles such as the Porsche Taycan.

The Porsche Taycan has the 22 kW onboard charging option. The Taycan, which had 24 sales in its first year in South Africa, is one of the few EVs available in South Africa’s EV market. The number of EVs available is South Africa is starting to grow, though. Other models that have recently been added to the South African market include the XC40 P8 Recharge SUV. The German trio of Audi, BMW, and Mercedes are also bringing several EVs to South Africa soon, and Volkswagen has promised to bring the ID.4 to South Africa in the near future. Let’s hope we get some Tesla electric vehicles in the near future as well.

Images courtesy of Tesla

Advertisement