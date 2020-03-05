The “Fast EV Lightning Run” Across Canada In A Tesla Model 3

March 5th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Ian Pavelko and Trevor Page just left from Tsawwassen, BC, on an epic adventure across Canada in an EV — the first of its kind. Dubbed the “Fast EV Lightning Run,” the trip will be a nonstop drive across Canada from one coast to the other. The trip is expected to take 72 hours and will be driven along Tesla’s Trans-Canada Supercharger route

In December of 2019, Tesla completed its Trans-Canada Supercharger route from Vancouver to Halifax. Tesla is continuing to expand its Supercharger network across the world at a very fast clip. It has gone from 8 Supercharger stations in 2013 to 1,870 Supercharger stations today. That’s up from 1,804 since February 2, or nearly 70 new Supercharger stations in a month.

Hey @elonmusk we’re doing a 72 hour coast to coast nonstop EV roadtrip across Canada on the new Supercharger network !!

Hope you can follow along #FastEVLightingRun pic.twitter.com/ZQc6L98MgG — Tesla Owners Online (@Model3Owners) March 4, 2020

“With my health back to normal, and Trevor as ready to head out as I am, we are beyond excited to get this drive started,” says Ian Pavelko in their official press release. Pavelko is the Technical Director at Fastco Canada and owner of Magneto, a beautiful grey Model 3. The two Tesla enthusiasts will be taking turns between driving and sleeping in order to make sure they get the right amount of rest while making this journey. The trip is approximately 6,000 kilometers which is almost 4,000 miles for those of us who measure by miles.

Merritt BC… we survived the infamous “Smasher” (Coquihalla).

And it was living up to its name today, thankfully just on the westbound side. pic.twitter.com/JWl1o2f7ZB — Mad Hungarian (@IanPavelko) March 4, 2020

Tesla Raj commented that this could be the makings of a Guinness World Record. The world’s longest road trip in an EV was driven by Wiebe Wakker, who crossed three continents and 34 countries in his “Blue Bandit,” a converted electric VW Golf. He drove all the way to New Zealand from Europe, and even though this was the longest road trip ever done, he was unable to apply for a Guinness World Record due to the fact that his vehicle was modified. He told The Driven that, “It’s not about the record, it’s about the adventure and about educating people. People have told me they are inspired, and because of that they bought an electric car. It’s so good to be influencing people and changing attitudes to electric cars.”

Looks like a @GWR is about to be created! 👇🏽👇🏽 https://t.co/CZpMpDr1S9 — Tesla Raj (@tesla_raj) March 4, 2020

Whether or not a world record will be achieved by the Tesla owners in Canada, they will for sure go on an adventure and help others in Canada learn not just about Tesla or its vast and growing charging stations, but electric vehicles in general. Almost every time I take an Uber, Tesla and the idea of range anxiety comes up. I refer to Wade’s North American Road Trip and others who have driven to many places in their EV. The reaction is always the same: a blend of shock, fascination, and disbelief, to which I say, “Google it.”

Sometimes, that’s all it really takes. You can have a conversation with a hardcore EV skeptic and think you’ve gotten nowhere, but in reality, you could just be one of a few people in that person’s life to help plant that seed or idea in their minds. They may not go for it today, but it will be on their minds, which will lead to their openness to EVs in the future. These road trips help with that. They show that the impossible is possible, and for those willing to research it, they will find many road trip stories and adventures to inspire them to create their own.

Best of luck crossing the continent on the @tesla Trans-Canada Supercharger Route. — John Seghers (@xaritech) March 4, 2020

You can follow along Trevor and Ian’s journey by following them both on Twitter and keeping up with their hashtag #FastEVLightningRun.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







