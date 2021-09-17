Tesla Destroys Demon — No Wonder Dodge Is Going Electric

A devilish new challenger recently dared to challenge the Tesla Model S Plaid in an epic drag race battle. The Dodge Demon with a 6.2L Supercharged V8 engine that produces 840 hp of power (and a whole lot of “cough-cough” polluting smoke) attempted to unleash holy hell on Elon Musk’s baddest beast.

Tesla Model S Plaid and Dodge Demon at the dragstrip. (Source: DragTimes / YouTube)

Not a good idea. Ever since Brooks Weisblat, the host of the “DragTimes” YouTube channel, took delivery of his red Tesla Plaid, he’s been beating up on ICE production (and modified) cars on the dragstrip. He even rented a blue Tesla Model S Plaid to teach a lesson to a McLaren 600LT.

However, this one is a different story. After all, this is an iconic American muscle car battling against a very different American electric iconoclast. Before watching the showdown, let’s take a peek at how these two measure up on paper?

Specs Comparison

Tesla Model S Plaid vs. Dodge Demon specs comparison. (Source: Manufacturer specs; compiled by: Iqtidar Ali / TeslaOracle.com)

With an astonishing 2.1 seconds 0–60 mph time, the 2018 Dodge Demon is one of the most worthy contenders that Model S Plaid will ever face off against. In addition, the Demon’s wheels are outfitted with aftermarket full slicks (tires) and also equipped with special race gas.

Let’s watch how this muscle car performs against an electric car that was actually (originally) built as a luxury sedan. (Note that the all-electric plush 4-door now holds the crown as the world’s quickest mass-production car ever built.)

Tesla Model S Plaid and Dodge Demon face off at the dragstrip. (Source: DragTimes / YouTube)

In the first drag race (out of three), the Dodge Demon launched significantly quicker and better than the Plaid. I think it was the mistake of the Plaid driver. However, the Model S still won the race.

The Plaid Model S launched correctly in the second race and it totally outclassed the Demon in this one.

In the third race, the Tesla Model S Plaid left the Dodge Demon far behind in the sideview mirror — much like how ICE technology is getting more and more outdated every day.

The Results

Tesla Model S Plaid vs. Dodge Demon drag race results. (Source: DragTimes; compiled by: Iqtidar Ali / TeslaOracle.com)

These shocking results are at the core of why Dodge decided to (soon) go electric. Why? “Performance made us do it,” they say in a teaser video released recently to explain their ICE-to-EV rationale for the future of the company.

An earlier version of this article was originally published by Tesla Oracle. Revised update edited by EVANNEX. Video: DragTimes.

