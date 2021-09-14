Ford Mustang Mach-E Police Car Now An Option In UK

I’ve noticed that a lot of new electric vehicle models have been marketed for use as emergency services vehicles in the past year. It seems that a combination of better EV technology (more range, more model variety, better tech) and stronger and stronger requirements from governments to cut emissions have led to automakers working harder to make their new models available as police cars and other emergency services vehicles. One that I have to admit I didn’t at all see coming: a police version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The Mustang Mach-E has so much style and character, and police vehicles tend to be more generic, bland, mass-market models (or the occasional Tesla). Nonetheless, more police officers in the UK could soon be rolling around in style thanks to the police Mustang Mach-e — red calipers and call.

An example police version of the vehicle was on display last week at the Emergency Services Show. Interestingly, Ford indicates that the offering is actually the case of abundant customer inquiries, rather than Ford trying to push the makeover on the world. UK police forces were reportedly asking about buying the electric crossover.

All well and good to claim that customers are asking for the hot new model, but can you actually name names, Ford? …

Oh, you can?

Apparently, the Metropolitan Police Force as well as the police forces of Sussex, Surrey, South Wales, Dyfed Powys, Devon & Cornwall, and Police Scotland are awaiting full tests of the electric Mustang Mach-E.

“The initial concept is a demonstrator Mustang Mach-E Standard Range AWD (all-wheel drive). Subject to testing of this model, Ford is planning to offer Extended Range version of its RWD (rear-wheel drive) and AWD versions. The extended battery types would give the police even greater range, and therefore versatility and capability, for police operations,” Ford writes.

“Instant and super-quick acceleration — the new Mach-E is capable of 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds (GT version) and 111mph — will be a useful weapon against crime for any police car, while the all-electric Mach-E will offer the forces one of the most economical and environmentally-friendly cars on their fleets.”

Safeguard SVP was in charge of converting the Mustang Mach-E to a police vehicle. This is apparently what Safeguard SVP does — with electric vehicles or otherwise. “Safeguard SVP was established exclusively to meet the increasing sophisticated and complex requirements of the Blue Light Fleets and the transport requirements of the Emergency Services. The ISO 9001 recognised ‘One Stop Shop’ facility, managed by experienced and dedicated staff, delivers a complete package service, from initial vehicle requirement right through to the supply of a fully prepared ‘ready for use’ vehicle.”

Will we see electric Ford Mustang Mach-Es on the roads of London, Sussex, Cornwall, or Scotland in 2022? That would be something! Of course, a mixture of Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model 3, and Hyundai Kona EV police vehicles would be an even cooler sight. Oh yeah, and what about the coming Cybertruck! Well, it appears that won’t be on the market for a while still.

