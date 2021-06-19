Connect with us

Tesla Adapted Model 3 For UK Emergency Services — Police, Fire, Ambulance, Paramedics

A new Tesla Model 3 police car was made available by Tesla to emergency services. The vehicle is being used for trials as a part of the UK government’s Road To Zero strategy. The specially adapted Model 3 will enable UK emergency services to transition their fleets to zero-emission vehicles.

The vehicle’s mix of high performance and four-wheel drive along with its low maintenance and running costs will make it a viable option for use by all types of emergency services. These include police, fire, ambulance, and paramedic services around the UK. Halls Electrical, which is an established emergency services supplier, applied the modifications to the Model 3 to make it suitable for its duties.

Here in the U.S., many police forces have started adopting Tesla vehicles in their fleets. The most recent and notable review was by the Westport Police Department in Connecticut. When Westport initially added the new Tesla Model 3 patrol car to its fleet, critics condemned the department while citing high costs. Two years later, the city released new financial data on its Model 3 showing that the vehicle brought large monetary savings — more than enough for the city to buy a new Tesla police vehicle just from the savings after the 4th year of ownership of the first one.

Drive Tesla Canada noted that the new Tesla emergency vehicle is outfitted with the optional 21″ Überturbine wheels and that if the trials are successful, the UK police would be joining a long list of police forces that have already gone electric with Tesla vehicles.

