The Juiced HyperScrambler 2 E-Bike — CleanTechnica Review

Juiced Bikes has been pushing the limits on what is possible with electric bikes for years now, but we’ve never seen anything like what they just sent us. The new HyperScrambler 2 takes the extremely capable HyperScrambler and turns everything up to 11.

The first thing you’ll notice right out of the gate is that it has two batteries packed into its motorcyclesque frame. These aren’t your average 14Ah battery packs, instead packing an insane 19.2Ahs into each battery for a combined 38.4 Ahs of battery capacity onto the bike. That translates to an estimated range of 100+ miles per charge. On a bike.

After writing up the initial announcement, I was excited when the bikes finally came back in stock after an onslaught of demand from customers and we were able to get our hands on one to review.

Disclaimer: Juiced Bikes provided the HyperScrambler 2 to the author free of charge for the purposes of this review.

The first thing we noticed when the HyperScrambler 2 arrived was its weight. This thing is heavy, tipping the scales at 119 pounds, or 96 pounds if you remove the batteries. Call it big boned, call it chunky. It doesn’t care. The HyperScrambler 2 was designed from the ground up to be an extremely capable vehicle that can take everything you could possibly throw at it and then some.

Its heavy weight translates to a bit of an awkward assembly process. I’m a big guy myself, so I tackled the assembly myself and didn’t have any issues, but I also have more experience putting e-bikes together than the average bear. I’d recommend planning to have a friend help you out if you’re going to tackle the installation yourself. As far as the difficulty of the assembly, it was one of the easier bikes to assemble that we’ve tackled, going from box to built in 30 minutes.

After charging both batteries with the pair of included chargers, we headed out for our first ride. Right out of the gate, the HyperScrambler 2 doesn’t feel like a bike. Everything is built up with hefty components that are built to last and to endure. The triple clamp adjustable front fork feels like it could just as easily be found on a motorcycle and works well with the integrated rear suspension system.

The posture is comfortable and strikes a nice balance between the heft of a motorcycle and the rideability of a bicycle. When I first mounted the bike, I was expecting the saddle to be designed for a motorcycle-style ride and was pleasantly surprised to find that its tapered profile made it equally comfortable while pedaling. It was comfortable on both short rides around town and for longer carving rides through our local mountains, making it a far more capable vehicle than I was expecting.

Riding most bicycles requires some mental preparation, as the majority of the effort to move the bike comes from the rider. The HyperScrambler 2 flips all that on its head, and I found myself wanting to use it for both shorter 5-10 mile errands in town, but also on longer rides. It’s a blast to ride and its absolutely massive battery capacity eliminates any worry about range. You can easily just sit down and throttle to wherever you’re going without pedaling once for 70 miles or more, depending on your weight, the terrain, speed, etc., if that’s your jam.

Its 275-pound weight capacity is a bit on the low side for what I’d expect for a bike that’s built like a tank, but it’s more than sufficient for most solo riders. At just over 200 lbs, I appreciated the extra capacity and the ability to bolt on a rear rack. That makes for a lucrative combination for hauling a family worth of groceries home or even loading it up with gear for an extended road trip. Juiced Bikes bills the HyperScrambler 2 as a “fast, fun adventure e-bike” and by all accounts, the HyperScrambler 2 delivers.

Juiced Bikes has never been about conforming, and as such, the HyperScrambler 2 is a bit of an odd duck when it comes to its technical classification. Right out of the box, the HyperScrambler 2 is software restricted to run as a Class 2 electric bike. That’s 750 watts of continuous power, 20 mph max speed on throttle, and 20 mph max speed for the pedal assistance.

That’s nice and all, but the HyperScrambler 2 has much more to offer with the addition of the off-road-only Race mode. Juiced Bikes provides instructions for the 30-second software unlock of this special mode that opens up an entirely new world of power. You see, that 750 watts was a mere software-imposed limitation. This beast is actually rocking a 1,000 watt continuous power Bafang RetroBlade rear hub motor that provides a peak power output of up to 2,000 watts.

Unlocking this mode in the safe haven of private property let us get up to 32 miles per hour, with that rear hub motor pushing out just over 1,900 watts. It’s a step change increase over its relatively tame factory state. Acceleration is much faster and the power just keeps coming as the twin batteries keep the spice flowing to the stealthy Bafang motor.

After experiencing Race mode, it’s no surprise that the Juiced Bikes HyperScrambler 2 is often sought out to be used as a legitimate moped in states with allowances for them. Here in California, registering a qualifying vehicle as a moped seems straightforward, though it does require a California M1 or M2 motorcycle license to operate one.

The ability to use the HyperScrambler 2 as either an electric bike or as a moped unlocks a ton of new possibilities for riders. At just over 2,000 watts peak power, it’s not pushing out so much power that you’ll find yourself riding in traffic too frequently, but it’s enough that it makes the HyperScrambler 2 a low cost, fully electric transportation solution.

As a special bonus, it comes from the factory equipped with blinkers, a license plate holder, and a set of mirrors, though they do leave a bit to be desired in terms of real functionality. If I were to make this a primary vehicle, upgrading the mirrors to a set that extended farther beyond my arms would be at the top of my list.

The horn on the bike, however, lives at the other end of the spectrum. In e-bike mode, I was hesitant to use its loud bleat to notify others of my presence. For those looking to primarily use the HyperScrambler 2 as an e-bike, I’d recommend picking up a standard bicycle bell as well.

Overall, the Juiced Bikes HyperScrambler 2 is an extremely capable e-bike that blurs the lines between an electric assisted bicycle and a moped. It’s a brilliant push by Juiced Bikes that lets customers step up into a vehicle that can operate in both worlds, depending on the use case. The twin batteries provide enough capacity to support more miles than I could imagine any human powering through in any single day unless you’re planning to head out on an extended road trip on this thing.

That is actually a very real possibility for the HyperScrambler 2 as it pushes the limits on what’s possible for electric-assisted two wheeled vehicles. It sure has my mind spinning with the possibilities.

Scroll down for a look at the specs, and head over to the Juiced Bikes HyperScrambler 2 page over at JuicedBikes.com to pick one up for yourself.

All images credit: Kyle Field, CleanTechnica

Juiced HyperScrambler 2 E-Bike Specs

Range : 100+ Mile Range per charge

: 100+ Mile Range per charge Assist Modes : 5 levels of pedal assist (Eco, 1, 2, 3, Sport) and twist throttle

: 5 levels of pedal assist (Eco, 1, 2, 3, Sport) and twist throttle Motor : 1,000 watt continuous, 2,000 watt peak power Bafang RetroBlade rear hub motor

: 1,000 watt continuous, 2,000 watt peak power Bafang RetroBlade rear hub motor Speed : 30+ MPH in Race Mode (requires software unlock)

: 30+ MPH in Race Mode (requires software unlock) Weight : 119 lb (96 lb w/o Batteries)

: 119 lb (96 lb w/o Batteries) Suspension : Triple clamp hydraulic lockout front suspension fork & rear steel spring

: Triple clamp hydraulic lockout front suspension fork & rear steel spring Weight Capacity : 275 lb

: 275 lb Sensors : Cadence & torque sensors

: Cadence & torque sensors Frame : Custom heat-treated aluminum tubular frame

: Custom heat-treated aluminum tubular frame Seat : Custom padded double seat

: Custom padded double seat Brakes : Tektro hydraulic disc brakes

: Tektro hydraulic disc brakes Tires : 20″ x 4.25″ puncture resistant tires

: 20″ x 4.25″ puncture resistant tires Gearing : Microshift 8-Speed derailleur & cassette

: Microshift 8-Speed derailleur & cassette Mirrors : Included rearview mirrors

: Included rearview mirrors Lights : 2,000 lumen headlamp w/halo daytime running light, LED brake light, & turn signals

: 2,000 lumen headlamp w/halo daytime running light, LED brake light, & turn signals Horn: Integrated motorcycle horn

