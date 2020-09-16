Juiced Bikes’ New HyperScrambler 2 Makes Electric Mobility Fun & Functional

September 16th, 2020 by Kyle Field

Juiced Bikes has been pushing the envelope in the electric bike space and their latest creation is no exception. The HyperScrambler 2 builds on the success of the original HyperScrambler with a more powerful motor and a pair of massive new batteries. The dual battery solution supplies enough power for more than 100 miles of pedal-assisted electric range or 60 miles of pure throttle-powered goodness.

The twin 19.2 Ah batteries (38.4 Ah total) let users run the bike on both batteries or on a single battery while the second charges at home or the office. The ability to choose how much range is needed to travel the miles needed today optimizes the weight of the bike for the trip and the flexibility of the overall system, ultimately providing a more robust transportation solution. An integrated dual battery balancer keeps the system humming along nicely whether it is running on one or two batteries.

Sporting two batteries also boosts the top speed of the HyperScrambler 2 to 33 miles per hour. On a single battery, the bike is no slouch, still capable of achieving a top speed of 30 miles per hour. Using two batteries on the bike increases the charging speed, as the charger is able to push power into more cells at a slower rate. The result is impressive. The HyperScrambler 2 can charge both batteries up to 80% in about two hours. That makes all sorts of new commuting and road tripping options possible for those adventurous enough to hit the road on two wheels.

Built as more of a moped than an acoustic bike, the HyperScrambler 2 is still no slouch for those looking to pedal. A massive 60 tooth chain ring up front makes pedaling possible, even at high speeds. 8 gears out back provide enough options to supplement the assistance coming from the massive 1,000 watt retroblade rear hub motor with 2,000 watts of peak power.

“In the e-bike market, we’re all very focused on pushing the performance envelope. With the success of other Hyper models, we knew we had to take our best-selling Scrambler and make it even more powerful, with a truly insane e-bike riding range,” says Tora Harris, CEO and Founder of Juiced Bikes.

At higher speeds, it is even more important to be visible and durable enough to ride in and around road traffic. The HyperScrambler 2 is built to be tough with a dual suspension setup that would be more at home on a motorcycle than a bicycle. It also sports turn signals, a massive LED headlight, and a horn. Horns are one of the most important features on ebikes as they give the owner a tool for communicating and informing the world of their presence.

The robust frame is also more motorcycle than ebike, with enough extra support to handle the increased power from the larger motor, the weight of the extra batteries, and 275 pound carrying capacity. A rear rack makes it easy to add cargo and the extended seat deck has plenty of room for a passenger, weight allowing.

100 miles of range translates to an electric 2-wheeled vehicle that is capable of doing far more than mere trips around town. The HyperScrambler 2 takes the promise of electrification to the next level, with a build quality more similar to a motorcycle than the acoustic bicycle in your garage. It looks beyond what is possible inside the generally accepted classifications of electric bikes to a future where two-wheeled electric vehicles are fun and functional upgrades to legacy combustion vehicles.

We spoke to Juiced Bikes CEO Tora Harris about the HyperScrambler 2 to understand why many of Juiced Bikes’ ebikes blast through the current definitions of an ebike. “Our bikes all come in Class 2 mode and you can unlock the Class 3 or put it in Class 1 for Europe,” he said.

Those software locks can be overridden by owners to unlock the full 2,000 watts of peak power of the HyperScrambler 2 and a tear inducing 33 mile per hour top speed when equipped with both batteries. The power of the motor and the top speed of the HyperScrambler 2 exceed the 3 generally accepted classifications of ebikes in the United States, even blowing the lid off of the popular 28 mile per hour “speed pedelec” class in the EU. Harris is more than ok with that. Building faster, more capable 2-wheeled vehicles is why Juiced Bikes exists.

Building 2 wheelers with pedals pushes the envelope on regulations surrounding ebikes and provides more functionality to customers. “What we’ve discovered is that people want to pedal,” Harris said. “When you have pedals, it’s more familiar. It’s more approachable.” In other words, ebikes are the gateway drug to an underworld of a completely new class of 2 wheeled vehicles.

In some regions, they are scooters or motorcycles, but regulations governing this new breed of electric vehicles are spotty at best. “In California, there is this moped category,” he said. Mopeds originally surfaced to give commuters an option for pedaling or using an extremely low power motor to get around town at 20-35 miles per hour. Harris loves the concept and is actively building an army of electrified two-wheelers to fill the gap. The electric moped is coming and San Diego-based Juiced Bikes is leading the charge.

The Juiced HyperScrambler 2 will be available to pre-order on September 23rd with the first shipments to customers arriving in November. The single battery HyperScrambler 2 is available at an early bird discount price of $2,499 with the dual battery configuration tipping the scales at $2,999. After the introductory pricing expires, those will go up to $2,999 and $3,999 respectively.

For more information on Juiced Bikes and the new HyperScrambler 2, head on over to www.JuicedBikes.com or on your favorite social media platform @JuicedBikes.











Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode