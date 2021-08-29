Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Model Y deliveries Norway
Tesla Model Y 1st deliveries in Norway. Screenshot of a Norsk elbilforening YouTube video.

Cars

Tesla Is Taking Over Norway

Published

Tesla’s recent events in Norway have been groundbreaking. The electric automaker shipped around 1,300 Model Ys to Norway as it began deliveries to Europe recently. It turns out these Model Ys were shipped directly from Gigafactory Shanghai. In turn, all of these are the Tesla’s Made-in-China (MIC) Model Y Long Range variants.

This massive delivery of Model Ys arrived at the Port of Oslo (Oslo Havn) and was first spotted on August 21st. Video footage of the unloading and the fleet parked at the port (see below) documented the day. And there was also another cool video of the Port of Osla shot by an Indian YouTuber (in Hindi language) as the unloading was finishing up.

Model Ys unloading at the Port of Oslo (YouTube: Norsk elbilforening)

Now, fast forward to the present: almost a week later. The Tesla Model Y has become the number one electric vehicle (which also means #1 vehicle overall) in Norway. According to Teslarati, “Less than a week since its arrival, the Tesla Model Y sales have topped the charts.” Furthermore, “Tesla’s dominance in Norway is significant because the country is one of the first to report electric car registrations beating ICE car registrations.”

Tesla’s leadership position in key European countries is likely to grow. Development of the Model Y production line at Giga Berlin is also in its final stages. Tesla’s European gigafactory is slated to deliver the Performance variants of the Model Y to European customers as early as later this year (as evidenced in the first-ever video showcasing the inside of Giga Berlin).

Tesla started the Model Y delivery campaign in Europe in a rather non-traditional way. The electric automaker pasted stickers on the sides of Model Y showroom cars which read “Not Model Y.” This meme-inspired marketing stunt paid off big time, as various spy shots went viral — Tesla quickly got the attention it wanted to boost Model Y brand recognition in the region.

An earlier version of this article was originally published by Tesla OracleRevised update edited by EVANNEX.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

A Unionized Tesla Workforce Could Benefit All Parties

Allowing workers to join the United Auto Workers would benefit not only employees but the company itself.

48 mins ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Double Standard For “Tesla Autopilot” Versus Legacy Automaker ADAS Terminology

The idea that Tesla shouldn’t use the name “Autopilot” for its advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS) is pretty popular among Tesla’s critics. The core argument,...

6 hours ago

Cars

9 Ways My Fantastic Tesla Model 3 Can Be Improved

I am a Tesla fanboy with nearly 50,000 miles put on my dual-motor Model 3 Long Range in two years. I also sprang $6,000...

9 hours ago

Cars

Elon Musk In The Mainstream — Popularity & Perspectives (Video)

With a lifelong philosophy of "giving it his best shot," the Tesla CEO has quieted many critics and found allies in unexpected places.

10 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.