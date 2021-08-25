Connect with us

Image credit: Roadster Salon

This Electric Fiat Spider Carries A $140,000 Price Tag

Published

Like many car enthusiasts, I spend more than my fair share of time idly perusing my local classifieds and hoping that I might — just might — one day find that perfect example of my dream car at a shockingly affordable price. Maybe some other poor bastard died and his widow is selling his 1991 GMC Syclone for what he told her he paid for it or something (you get the idea). One such recent search led me to that particularly dusty corner of the automotive universe inhabited by old Fiat Spiders, and that’s when I found an all electric Fiat Spider carrying a staggering one hundred and forty thousand US American dollar price tag. (!)

Why does this particular Fiat carry a price tag that’s burdened with an extra zero (if not two) to left of the decimal? That’s a great question, and a little bit of digging led me to Roadster Salon in Rolling Meadows, IL.

The shop specializes in restoring open-air automobiles designed by Italian design firm Pininfarina, and they seem to see themselves as curators of that company’s artwork, rather than mechanics. “Like a conservator who restores a classic painting to its original splendor,” the copy reads, “our artisans take forgotten, road-weary Spiders and return them to their former glory. Each Spider is hand crafted by a team of certified Ferrari/Maserati mechanics and Italian car specialist. Every chassis is thoroughly screened, refurbished, and tested—so that new memories can be built confidently with the turn of a key.”

Unfortunately, it seems like company has closed its doors in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, as the address cited on its website is now occupied by a motorcycle dealership and their most recent blog update is from over a year ago. Still, this one example of what could have been is meticulously restored and jaw-droppingly gorgeous. If you have $140,000 burning a hole in your pocket and a particular itch that only an electrically powered, Pininfarina-designed Fiat Spider can scratch, this might be the car for you.

Check out the photo gallery (from CarGurus), below, then scroll on down to the comments section at the bottom of the page and let us know what you think of this great-looking little classic electric car. Enjoy!

 

Electric Fiat Photo Gallery

Source | Images: Roadster Salon, via CarGurus.

 
