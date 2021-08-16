Keemut Releases Its First Tesla Charging Stats Report

Vehicles have become more intelligent and more connected. Connected cars “provide internet access to all the mobile devices used by the driver and passengers. They access the Internet via cellular or satellite communications and provide tablet-sized screens for passengers or a Wi-Fi hotspot for passengers’ own devices,” according to PCMag. Connected cars also communicate with high-tech roads, intersections, signs, and stoplights. PCMag rates Teslas as the most connected cars.

The beauty of connected cars is that we can access real-time data on important metrics such as the vehicle’s service history, usage, and driver behavior. In the case of electric vehicles, the data can be used in new ways. One company doing that is Keemut, which uses machine learning tools and its patented technology to value vehicles in real-time based on their driving and powertrain data.

Keemut has just released some interesting data on the charging patterns of Teslas on its platform. The information was collected from vehicles such as the Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model X, and Tesla Model S from different countries, including Japan, the United States, Germany, Australia, and the United Kingdom, to name a few. A minimum of 25,000 charge events per model were analyzed. Due to insufficient data on the Model Y, it was not included in this report.

The report gives stats on the types of chargers used by Tesla owners, the miles added per hour, and the average time spent charging. The charging rates differ based on the battery state of charge. Keemut averaged it out across all battery levels for this report. The company has additional tools to analyze the batteries based on the charge curves, but that was not part of this release.

For this analysis, Level 1 was considered charge events where the power was close to 2kW, Level 2 was up to 20 kW, and the rest was labeled Level 3. I assume Level 3 charging is predominantly on Tesla’s Supercharging network. The data for the three models is below:

Tesla Model 3 Charging Stats [PDF]

Tesla Model S Charging Stats [PDF]

Tesla Model X Charging Stats [PDF]

Opening Up the Tesla Supercharging Network

Interestingly, about 78% to 80% of the charging happens on Level 1 or Level 2. These charges are likely predominantly home charging. About 20% to 22% of the time, a Tesla charges on the Supercharger network. Average charging speeds on Level 3 charging range from 157 mph for the Model X to 206 mph and 218 mph for the Model 3 and S, respectively.

Tesla recently announced that it will open up Superchargers to other electric vehicles later this year. The data from Keemut gives us excellent insights into what to expect from non-Tesla owners in terms of congestion concerns. Outside of California or other high-density areas, it is likely that non-Tesla EVs will not cause any wait times for Tesla owners to charge their cars.

This kind of data is also essential in the drive to raise awareness on EV charging. It provides potential EV adopters with valuable information to address a lot of frequently asked questions and gives them comfort to ease their concerns when it comes to ease of charging and range anxiety.

Advertisement