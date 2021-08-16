India X Cleantech — August 2021

Originally published on Future Trends.

Cleantech Investments

First Solar Plans $684 Million Module Fab In India

US-based thin-film module manufacturer First Solar has announced plans to set up a facility in India. The company plans to invest $684 million to set up a production capacity in the state of Tamil Nadu with an annual production capacity of 3 gigawatts. The facility is likely to be operational by mid-2023 and will increase First Solar’s global production capacity to 16 gigawatts. First Solar hopes to take advantage of a recently announced incentive scheme for cell and module manufacturers by the Indian government.

IndiGrid Acquires 100 Megawatts Solar Projects From Fotowatio

Infrastructure Investment Trust IndiGrid acquired two solar power projects from Fotowatio Renewable Ventures. The projects have a total capacity of 100 megawatts and are located in a solar power park in Andhra Pradesh. This is the first solar power acquisition by IndiGrid, which holds the power transmission projects of Sterlite Transmission.

Rayzon Solar Plans To Expand Module Production Capacity To 1.2 Gigawatts

Indian solar module manufacturer Rayzon Solar has announced plans to expand its production capacity from 300 megawatts to 1,500 megawatts per year. The company will expand its Gujarat-based manufacturing unit and has placed orders with Chinese companies for the supply of manufacturing equipment.

Reliance Industries May Acquire REC Group

One of India’s leading industrial conglomerates, Reliance Industries, is reportedly looking to acquire Norwegian solar module manufacturer REC Group. The reports come weeks after Reliance Industries announced plans to set up solar cell and module manufacturing units in the state of Gujarat.

Enel Green Secures $50 Million Debt For 300 Megawatt Solar Project

Enel Green Power India has secured debt funding worth $50 million for its 300 megawatt solar power project in the state of Rajasthan. The funding has been provided by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. The project was awarded to Enel as part of a 2 gigawatt solar power auction conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India.

Azure Power Lands $163 Million Debt Funding From Japanese Group

Nasdaq-listed Azure Power has secured debt funding worth $163 million from multiple lenders led by Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. Five-year debt will be used for the construction of a 300-megawatt solar power project located in the state of Rajasthan.

Thailand’s PTT Group Acquires Stake In Avaada Energy

Global Power Synergy, a subsidiary of Thailand’s PTT Group, has acquired a 41.16% stake in solar IPP Avaada Energy for $453 million. Avaada Energy has a portfolio of 3.7 gigawatts, including 2.3 gigawatts of capacity under construction. PTT currently has a renewable energy portfolio of 2.1 gigawatts and plans to increase it to 8 gigawatts by 2030.

KKR-based Renewable Energy Infrastructure Investment Trust Files For IPO

Virescent Infrastructure is looking to raise Rs 4.25 billion through an infrastructure investment trust IPO. The company owns 394 megawatts of renewable energy assets spread across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. The company is owned by KKR and Co.

Acme Raises $344 Million Through Green Bonds

One of India’s leading solar power generation companies, Acme Solar Holdings, has successfully raised $344 million through a green bonds issue. The bonds have a tenure of five years and were priced at 4.7%. Proceeds from this green bond issue will be used by the company to complete 12 under-construction projects. The company has 2.2 gigawatts of operational assets and 2.4 gigawatts of capacity under construction.

Senvion’s India Business Sold To Alfanar

The Saudi Arabia-based manufacturer of power equipment Alfanar has completed the acquisition of Senvion’s India business. Alfanar completed the transaction through Global Renewable Energy Development Holding Company Limited, which acquired Senvion India in December 2020. Senvion Group was acquired by Suzlon Energy, once India’s largest wind energy solutions provider, in 2007. The group was known as REpower Systems at that time. Suzlon was forced to sell Senvion in 2016 to a private equity investor after the former entered a financial tailspin.

Electric Mobility

Ola Electric Receives 100,000+ Bookings In A Day For Upcoming Electric Scooter

Ola Electric, a subsidiary of cab-hailing service Ola, has received a tremendous response for its soon-to-be-launched electric scooter. Ola Electric reported that more than 100,000 potential buyers registered to buy the scooter. The company set a booking price of just Rs 500 ($6.70) for anyone looking to reserve a scooter. The company will manufacture the scooter at its Futurefactory. According to the company, the facility will be the largest electric scooter manufacturing facility in the world with 10 production lines spread across 2 square kilometers.

Renewable Energy & Batteries

NTPC Wins Approval For 4.7 Gigawatt Solar Park, India’s Largest



India’s largest power generation company, NTPC Limited, was given a go-ahead by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to set up the country’s largest solar power park. The park, first announced by the company in 2019, will have 4.7 gigawatts of solar power projects and will be located in the western state of Gujarat. NTPC currently has a generation fleet of 66 gigawatts, 92% of it based on thermal power technology. It plans to increase the share of renewable power in its fleet to 28.5% by 2032.

NTPC & ONGC Plan To Partner For Offshore Wind Energy Projects

Power generation company NTPC Limited and oil and gas exploration company ONGC Limited have announced a partnership to set up offshore wind energy projects. The latest announcement of partnership between the two public sector companies is unlikely to bear any fruit in terms of actual project development, at least in the near future. Offshore wind projects, while much more efficient compared to onshore projects, are very expensive. At present, the subsidized offshore projects will not be able to compete with record-low solar power tariffs.

Tata Power To Focus On Renewable Energy, Add 15 Gigawatts Of Capacity

The Chairman of Tata Power has announced that his company will add 15 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity over the next few years. The company currently has 1.8 gigawatts of solar and wind energy capacity operational and another 373 megawatts under development. Its subsidiaries offer EPC services and manufacture solar cells and modules. Currently, 69% of Tata Power’s generation capacity is based on coal. The company has announced plans to increase the share of clean and renewable energy technology to 80% by 2030. The company also plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Siemens Gamesa Bags 322 Megawatt Order From ReNew Power

One of India’s leading renewable energy generators, ReNew Power, has placed an order for 322 megawatts of wind turbines with Siemens Gamesa. The turbines will be installed in the state of Karnataka. This latest order follows another similar order where ReNew ordered turbines worth 301 megawatts.

450 Megawatt Solar Projects Auctioned At ¢3.1/kWh

NTPC and Solar Arise were awarded rights to develop 325 megawatts and 125 megawatts of solar power projects. The projects will be developed in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Part of the power generated from these projects will be procured by Indian Railways.

