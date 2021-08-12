New Teardrop Trailer For Electric Vehicles

How does this sound: a special camper made especially for electric vehicles that has a big battery in its floor and can charge your electric car when needed? Oh, you just read about one of these two days ago? Well, here’s another new one!

The new teardrop camper is called The Boulder (fitting). Family-owned camper manufacturer Colorado Teardrops — which is, yes, based in Boulder, Colorado — designed the camper especially for electric vehicles. As Jennifer Sensiba recently pointed out, even with a long-range Tesla Cybertruck or Ford F-150 Lightning, getting from stop to stop with a camper trailing behind you is not particularly easy. Colorado Teardrops saw this coming and designed a camper that could boost the range of the EV pulling it.

“It is a camping trailer designed to further support the environment by encouraging the sale of EVs and getting over the hurdle of reduced EV range while towing,” the company writes. “The Boulder™ is loaded with batteries to recharge the batteries of the EV vehicle.” The camper connects to the electric vehicle with a DC fast charger connector and can add to the EV’s driving range whether driving or parked.

Naturally, the company also tried to maximize range by focusing on aerodynamics and using lightweight materials. Colorado Teardrops adds, “by focusing on ergonomics and a small footprint, The Boulder™ offers an enjoyable way to visit the great outdoors while avoiding overcrowded campgrounds and still be able to park it back in the garage when returning home. The Boulder™ comes with an insulated hard-shell cabin and comfortable beds for up to a family of four, including a queen-size mattress and bunk beds, a dining lounge with couches, electrical outlets, and an exterior kitchen galley in the back. Features such as a hot-water shower and interior climate controls provide comfort and a luxury camping experience.”

The price? Up to $55,000. But if you are an early bird, you can get that down as far as $45,000.

You can find more details or reserve one here.

So, what do you say — is this the EV trailer everyone’s been waiting for?

One thing is for sure — Camptoo needs to get some of these!

Screenshots of the above video of The Boulder:

