Camptoo — “Airbnb on Wheels” — is Expanding

Published

I recently discovered Camptoo, “the Airbnb of camper vans” or “Airbnb on wheels,” when our good friend and occasional CleanTechnica writer Jacek Fior told me that he is helping to launch the Polish division of the company. The concept tickled my fancy so much that I invited Jacek to a chat on our CleanTech Talk podcast to delve into the topic much further.

Camptoo launched in the Netherlands way back in 2014. Since then, it has expanded to several other European countries as well as the United States and Australia. It seems to be especially popular in the UK as well as its initial market, the Netherlands. Most recently, Camptoo has launched in Poland (as just noted), Sweden, and Finland.

The concept is simple — people with camper vans of various sorts can list their vehicles on the site, and people who want to rent a camper van find the one they want on the site. However, there’s much more detail that’s interesting to consider and learn about, and the idea of traveling around in a camper van is an activity I had not thought so much about or found so fascinating before this discussion.

We also talked about electric and solar-powered camper vans, camp life, eco-friendly travel, and more.

Learn much more and enjoy the fun chat via the embedded SoundCloud player below or on whichever podcast network you prefer (links follow the SoundCloud embed).

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

