CleanTechnica

Autonomous Vehicles

Arrival, Microsoft Developing Open Data Platform on Azure

Published

From where we are and how fast we’re going, to how we decide when to stop and turn a corner, the amount of data we produce from behind the wheel of a car is staggering — and that’s before you start to factor in things like driver-facing cameras! Collecting, managing, and pulling useful information from all of that telemetry is critical to autonomous vehicle research, so it should probably come as no surprise to learn that UK-based Arrival will be co-developing its digital fleet and vehicle capabilities for the automotive industry with tech giants Microsoft.

Using Microsoft’s Azure cloud-based computing service, Arrival plans to develop models with Microsoft that simplify the sharing of data within a given mobility and freight ecosystem (read: UPS). Since a number of companies will be contributing to the project, they’re using a “multi-tenant data ownership model” that will increase the utility of the shared data and could act as a foundation for multiple different stakeholders to analyze the huge amounts of information involved.

Image courtesy Arrival.

“Data management and analysis is crucial to bringing customized, affordable and equitable solutions to the world,” said Avinash Rugoobur, President of Arrival. “With the rapid advances in technology across all areas, we need a standardized way of collecting, assimilating and sharing that data so all can share in the full benefits of what connected vehicles can bring … working closely with Microsoft to develop and then demonstrate the huge advantages of having an open data platform for vehicles and fleets will be truly ground-breaking for companies and cities around the world.”

Arrival hopes that, by promoting an open data platform, it can inspire other automakers and autonomous ride-hailing companies to get on board. The end goal there is that it could create a unified, canonical data standard with transparent data sharing across companies and “gain ground” on the hundreds of millions of miles-driven deficits it has to companies like Ford and Uber (another Arrival partner in the UK) that have been in testing for years. The insights Arrival draws could enable improved vehicle designs, advanced fleet logistics, and accelerate an AI’s learning curve significantly.

“Microsoft has always been at the forefront of enabling customer and partner ecosystems to make effective use of their data,” said Sanjay Ravi, General Manager, Automotive, Mobility & Transportation Industry, Microsoft. “The automotive industry will benefit from better capabilities to standardize and share data, and we are pleased to collaborate with Arrival to accelerate the development of their open data platform for vehicles and fleets.”

What do you all think — will Arrival be able to convince companies like Ford and GM to adopt an open-source platform so they can all catch up to Tesla, together, or will their in-fighting keep them that much further behind? Scroll on down to the comments and let us know.

Source | Images: Arrival, via EV Obsession.

     
