Tesla Giga Shanghai Could Produce 1 Million Cars A Year Eventually

September 22nd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

At Tesla’s 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk discussed several matters we’ve written about in recent weeks and months. I will revisit a few of those highlights in a moment. First, though, there was one comment that the Tesla-oriented writers on our team here at CleanTechnica world headquarters thought was new. Elon noted that Giga Shanghai (Tesla’s factory in Shanghai, China) could eventually produce 1 million vehicles a year.

Update: Another piece of news on production targets is that Elon Musk is perhaps forecasting 250,000–300,000 Tesla Cybertruck sales a year.

Tesla recently indicated it would start sending some of the vehicle produced in Shanghai to other countries, so the hypothetical 1 million vehicle peak rate wouldn’t just be for China. I’ll see if I can get any extra comments from Elon in coming weeks on how those vehicles would, hypothetically, be split across different countries.

The bulk of the vehicles could probably be sold in China. Demand for the Model 3 and Model Y is sky high and could certainly grow over time as more people become aware of the products and as costs come down. Additionally, there’s been rumor that a Chinese design team is working on developing a somewhat smaller and more affordable car than anything Tesla offers (what we here at the CleanTechnica world headquarters rooftop pool like to call “Tesla Model 2” or “Tesla Model C”).

Aside from not knowing an estimated split in where the vehicles go geographically, we also didn’t get a sense for what a timeline would be to get to 1 million vehicles a year out of Giga Shanghai.

