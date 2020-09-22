  
   

Published on September 22nd, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan

Tesla Giga Shanghai Could Produce 1 Million Cars A Year Eventually

September 22nd, 2020  

At Tesla’s 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk discussed several matters we’ve written about in recent weeks and months. I will revisit a few of those highlights in a moment. First, though, there was one comment that the Tesla-oriented writers on our team here at CleanTechnica world headquarters thought was new. Elon noted that Giga Shanghai (Tesla’s factory in Shanghai, China) could eventually produce 1 million vehicles a year.

Update: Another piece of news on production targets is that Elon Musk is perhaps forecasting 250,000–300,000 Tesla Cybertruck sales a year.

Tesla recently indicated it would start sending some of the vehicle produced in Shanghai to other countries, so the hypothetical 1 million vehicle peak rate wouldn’t just be for China. I’ll see if I can get any extra comments from Elon in coming weeks on how those vehicles would, hypothetically, be split across different countries.

The bulk of the vehicles could probably be sold in China. Demand for the Model 3 and Model Y is sky high and could certainly grow over time as more people become aware of the products and as costs come down. Additionally, there’s been rumor that a Chinese design team is working on developing a somewhat smaller and more affordable car than anything Tesla offers (what we here at the CleanTechnica world headquarters rooftop pool like to call “Tesla Model 2” or “Tesla Model C”).

Aside from not knowing an estimated split in where the vehicles go geographically, we also didn’t get a sense for what a timeline would be to get to 1 million vehicles a year out of Giga Shanghai.

A few other highlights of the shareholder meeting included topics CleanTechnica had exclusive content on in recent months. In particular, I recommend these articles for much more on the same things Elon discussed in the past hour:

  1. Elon Musk: “Tesla’s Long-Term Competitive Advantage Will Be Manufacturing”
  2. Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Solar Power Is So Cheap — CleanTechnica Exclusive
  3. Tesla Autopilot Innovation Comes From Team Of ~300 Jedi Engineers — Interview With Elon Musk
  4. 10 Tesla Autopilot, Full Self Driving, & Dojo Development Updates From Elon Musk

 
 


 

