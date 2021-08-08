Connect with us

Serial 1 Reveals 60s Style MOSH CHOPPER Custom

“Ha Hah Hah Hah Hah! I so wanted to say something last time we talked, but had to keep this under wraps!” Those are the words of Aaron Frank, brand director at Harley-Davidson’s Serial 1 e-bike company. The conversation in question involved a very excited Jo Borrás, very excitedly explaining what it would take to turn one of the new MOSH/CITY e-bikes into a wild, Schwinn Stingray-style chopper. “For what it’s worth, we drew this concept up 2 years ago when we were working with Green Day and Weezer for the Hella Mega Tour that never happened.”

Aaron is a better man than me, I would have cracked like an egg! Regardless of whose idea this build actually was, however — *cough-cough* mine *cough* it’s one Hell of an awesome build, and does an excellent job of showing the versatility of the MOSH frame as a blank, customizable canvas for artistic impression.

Serial 1 MOSH/CHOPPER Gallery

That might not be a big selling point for most e-bike customers, but for someone attracted to the Harley-Davidson angle, that ability to customize their bike and make it truly “1 of” is hugely important. And the MOSH/CHOPPER is definitely 1 of, combining the silhouette of a ’60s-era Stingray with psychedelic blue paint and loads of chopper style, this bike is just the first offering from Serial 1’s 1-OFF custom series, which will see the company release new, 1 of 1 custom e-bike models periodically and auctioning them off to the highest bidder.

And, before you ask: no. I’m not bidding on my idea … except that I wanted smaller wheels. And green, heavy metal-flake paint with white and orange pinstripes. Like a bass boat.

THIS bass boat, courtesy Kustom Pearls.

I explained the wheels and the bass boat to Aaron, who responded, good-humoredly, “You totally need to roll a green one for us!” So, that’s two people who think that’s an idea — now to work on the wife! While I do that, I invite you watch Serial 1’s official MOSH/CHOPPER release video, below, and maybe head over to the auction page and give it a bid. Let me know if you win, I’ll volunteer to break it in for you.

Serial 1 MOSH/CHOPPER Video

Source | Images: Serial 1.

 
