Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

AC Cobra Series 1 Electric Is Ready For Launch (w/ Video)

Published

Storied British car brand AC first announced plans for an all-electric version of its iconic AC Cobra Series 1 sportscar last year, promising performance on par with the V8-powered original but with a smoother ride and — of course! — quieter, zero-emissions delivery. Now, the first of the electric AC Cobras is out on the road, doing real-world testing.

As we briefly covered in that original article, the first Cobra was born in 1962, when a chicken farmer named Shelby shoehorned a 289 cubic-inch Ford V8 under the hood of the AC Ace roadster, put Ken Miles in the driver’s seat, then started chasing Ferraris with the thing. “The shift from petrol engines to electric motors almost 60 years later will be just as significant as the original epiphany,” reads AC Cars’ latest press release announcing the car’s arrival on the timeline. “(It is) allowing the famous British name to sell highly desirable high-performance cars that are fit for the future.”

The AC Cobra Series 1 Electric will accelerate from 0–62 MPH (100 km/h) in just 4 seconds, while offering up to 150 miles of emissions-free motoring in between trips to the charging station. Which seems just fine, for what I imagine the most common use cases for these are. Those being: Sunday drives, trips to the cars and coffee, and maybe — just maybe — an occasional track day adventure.

And that’s fine, because not every car was meant to haul 4 people and their luggage 4400 miles across 9 states in 5 days, you know? If you want to do that, get a Tesla like my buddy Matt Teske, or a Mach-E.

Some cars are just about having fun — and every one of the 58 AC Cobra Series 1 Electrics that the company builds will very likely find buyers who want just that from their cars: a little bit of fun. That’s my take, anyway. Scroll on down to the comments section and give us yours.

Source | Images: AC Cars, via EV Obsession.

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

The Spirit Of ’76 Lives On In This Electric Honda Motorcycle

Retro is big in the motorcycling world these days, and — while there is no official electric Honda motorcycle out, just yet — there...

July 23, 2021

Cars

Wayne’s Electron Garage Is Converting Classic Cars To EVs In Scotland

Wayne’s Electron Garage, currently the only one of its kind in Scotland, is converting classic vehicles to electric vehicles. The Herald Scotland has shared...

May 26, 2021

Cars

A Volkswagen T2 Camper Van’s Electric Conversion — Part 6

This series is the result of conversations with Kit Lacey about his entrepreneurship in converting classic cars to electric propulsion. Kit’s UK-based company is...

March 21, 2021

Cars

Opibus Scaling Electric Vehicle Conversions For Mass Transit Vehicles To Make Electric Mobility More Accessible In Africa

Opibus, a Nairobi-based startup, is building an ecosystem to make electric mobility more accessible everyone and not just a select few. Founded in 2017,...

March 1, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.