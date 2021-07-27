Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Climate Change

The Grim Reaper & The Republican Party Embracing Climate Action Are The Only Things That Will Eliminate US Climate Change Deniers

Conservative parties embracing climate change & action is the only thing that can eliminate climate science deniers. Otherwise, they’ll die denying. Since climate change denial will only disappear with death and major tribal shifts, focus on solutions instead.

Published

Climate change deniers continue to be vastly over-represented in many leading economies, such as the United States, Canada, and Australia. But they are a diminishing rump, and spending time and effort to convince the average denier is a waste of time. There are only four paths out of climate change denial, and only two of them are likely to be taken by more than the tiniest fraction of deniers.

Death

Deniers skew old, much older than the rest of the populace. As a result, many of them will die denying, but still, they’ll be dead and their science denial will die with them.

Age gap in climate change acceptance and action in the USA polling by Gallup

Age gap in climate change acceptance and action in the USA polling by Gallup

As the vast majority of climate change deniers are thoroughly unpleasant and vile people — I’ve been dealing with them for at least a decade in online communities around the world but rarely in person — I hope for the loved ones and caretakers who still tolerate them that this happens sooner rather than later.

Major tribal shift

In the USA, most deniers are Republicans, or outright white supremacists. Republican strategists and senior leaders made a strategic decision to accept fossil fuel oligarch money in the 1990s, and scooped up the vast majority of the climate change deniers to go with their evolution deniers. The result is that climate change “skepticism” is vastly more prevalent in the Republican Party rank and file than anywhere else in the USA (or anywhere else in the world).

Partisan split on causes of climate change — scientific consensus is all warming is anthropogenic — by Pew Research

Partisan split on causes of climate change — scientific consensus is all warming is anthropogenic — by Pew Research

In my discussions last year (part 1, part 2) with John Cook, PhD, cognitive scientist, founder of Skeptical Science, and author of Cranky Uncle vs Climate Change and The Debunking Handbook, he admitted that his entire PhD thesis was based on the assumption that it was possible to convince climate change deniers with logic and reason, and that subsequently, especially since his career took him to the USA, he realized that tribalism was a vastly more powerful force than he had understood in shaping tribal member’s world views.

A tribal authority with expertise and time

A subset of deniers can be brought to sanity if someone with the following qualifications spends a lot of time with them. Katharine Hayhoe is the best, and exceedingly rare, example of a person who actually manages to shift the needle on climate change acceptance.

  • They have to be in a position of authority with a PhD and impressive post (Hayhoe’s place to stand), or a preacher, or a winning football coach, or a successful local politician, or a rich businessperson. They have to be looked up to.
  • They have to be an expert in climate change. They actually have to know what they are talking about, and able to deal patiently and accurately with every objection.
  • They have to be able to communicate complex concepts in simple terms, and do it over and over.
  • And they have to be willing to spend a lot of time doing it.

And to be clear, I have several of the attributes necessary to succeed, but not enough of them. I don’t bother to try to change individuals’ minds about climate change. When I realize I’m dealing with a denier, I simply ghost them. It’s literally not worth my time engaging with them because my chances of success are incredibly low, and I have much higher odds of adding value by working with people who accept the science and are focused on solutions.

Intellectual honesty

It’s deeply unlikely that anyone still denying climate change in 2021 has the faintest shred of intellectual honesty and integrity, but there’s always one exception. And it’s happened before.

I spoke with a Senior Fellow of the Niskanen Center, Ed Dolan, PhD, economist and author, last year as well (part 1, part 2) about this and related subjects. They persist in trying to get Republicans to change their minds, and they are much better positioned than I am. I wish them well.

Senior conservative leaders have been raising the alarm about their parties’ electoral prospects in recent years. Lindsey Graham publicly stated that he wished Trump would accept climate change. In Canada, former Conservative prime ministers and cabinet ministers have pointed out that they just won’t win elections.

And so, when enough deniers die, and the wedge no longer outweighs the loss of voters who want good climate solutions in the twisted brains of conservative political strategists, the Republican Party, the Conservative Party of Canada, and the Liberal Party of Australia will magically become champions of climate action, and vast swaths of deniers will also magically become people who always accepted the science and the need for action.

Until then, one of the best things for anyone who wants climate action to do it is to keep the Parties of Denial out of power. In the USA, that means organizing and mobilizing for the November 2022 midterms now. In Canada, there’s likely a fall election coming, despite three-quarters of Canadians not wanting one. Australia is going through a full election in 2022 as well.

Wake conservative strategists up by eliminating their parties from power. That’s the only way to get rid of climate change deniers.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

is Chief Strategist with TFIE Strategy Inc, co-founder of distnc technologies, and Strategic Advisor and Board Observer for Agora Energy Technologies. He works with startups, existing businesses and investors to identify opportunities for significant bottom line growth and cost takeout in our rapidly transforming world. His published analyses of low-carbon technology and policy have been seen in Forbes, Quartz and the Leonardo di Caprio Foundation site. His work is regularly included in textbooks. Third-party articles on his analyses and interviews have been published in dozens of news sites globally and have reached #1 on Reddit Science. He's available for consulting and speaking engagements, and Board positions.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Climate Change

Scientists’ Heatwave Warning 20 Years Ago Was Tragically Prescient

The mass casualty heatwave that broiled the Pacific Northwest and western Canada last month is precisely the kind of catastrophe predicted by climate scientists two...

4 days ago

Climate Change

About Those Killer Floods In Europe — We Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet!

Devastating floods in Europe last week have raised new fears about climate change. Is it too late?

July 19, 2021

Climate Change

Living With A Never Ending Climate Emergency

Last week's heat dome may be just the beginning of a new normal as the Earth's climate tips over into a new age that...

July 3, 2021

Clean Transport

UN Greenwashes Shipping with Hopelessly Weak Carbon Efficiency Target

Originally published on Transport & Environment. By Eoin Bannon The global shipping fleet will be required to reduce its carbon intensity by just 1.5% a year...

June 18, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.