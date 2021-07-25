Plugin Vehicles Hit 19% Market Share In Europe In June! Tesla Model 3 Has Best Month Ever!

The European passenger plugin vehicle market continues in the fast lane, having gotten over 237,000 registrations in June and over a million registrations YTD — which is +157% year over year (YoY). Last month’s plugin vehicle share of the overall auto market was 19% (10% full electrics/BEVs), which pulled the 2021 plugin vehicle (PEV) share to 16% (7.6% for BEVs alone).

Growth came from both plugin fields, but BEVs were especially well represented, performing their 2nd best month ever, only behind last December, which was heavily influenced by the CO2-compliance pre-registration fever. That was especially thanks to the strong Tesla Model 3 end-of-quarter peak, while the ongoing BEV push from Volkswagen Group and the Renault Zoe’s return to form also helped.

#1 Tesla Model 3 — The sports sedan had another peak month, scoring 26,178 deliveries in June, its best performance ever in Europe and the second best performance ever by an EV in this market, only behind the 28,110 units of the ID.3 that Volkswagen registered (or, should I say, pre-registered) last December. From now on, it will be interesting to see if the Model 3 will be affected by the arrival of its younger but larger Model Y sibling. Regarding June, the Model 3 had a number of four-digit scores, like the 5,500 deliveries in the United Kingdom, 5,001 in France, and 4,462 in Germany, with Norway (3,196) and Switzerland (1,296) then following at some distance.

#2 Renault Zoe — Its 8,244 deliveries in June show that the French hatchback is recovering its good form. This is its best score this year. Expect the second half of the year to improve this score, maybe already in September. In any case, the main markets in June were the usual, with France leading (3,349 units), followed by Germany in #2 (2,251 units), and the United Kingdom a distant 3rd (901 units).

#3 Volkswagen ID.3 — The German hatchback is slowly returning to form as well, getting 7,101 deliveries last month, its best score in 2021. Expect it to become a regular presence on the podium during the remainder of the year, maybe even winning a couple of best seller monthly titles. … Regarding June, the ID.3’s sales performance had its home market as a major source, with Germany logging 2,448 registrations. That was followed by the United Kingdom in #2 (1,510 units) and France in #3 (722 units).

#4 Volkswagen ID.4 — Sitting on the vortex of the current hottest trends (plugins and compact crossovers), much is expected from the new Volkswagen, especially considering that its ID.3 sibling is yet to fill the Volkswagen Golf’s admittedly big shoes. … In June, the Volkswagen crossover had 6,619 registrations. Regarding last month’s performance, while the ID.3 has balanced performances across Europe — with its 3 main markets being the current big 3 (Germany, France, and the UK — the 3 counted together make up 60% of Europe’s plugin vehicle market, with Germany alone being responsible for 30%) — the ID.4’s main markets have a Scandinavian tone, with Sweden (1,229 units) and Norway (872 units) being the crossover’s 2nd and 3rd best markets, respectively, only behind Germany (1,710).

#5 Ford Kuga PHEV — Ford’s unassuming compact crossover is going from strength to strength, this time managing to beat the Skoda Enyaq and score a top 5 presence, thanks to a record 6,407 registrations. This allowed it to be the Best Selling PHEV by a wide margin, with the runner-up in the PHEV race ending some 2,500 units behind it. Last month, the best markets for the Ford model were Germany (2,254 units) and the UK (1,200 units). The crossover once again logged an impressive performance in Denmark, with 686 registrations. (Does anyone knows why this model is so popular in Denmark?!?)

Europe Plugin Vehicle Sales in June 2021

Looking at the remaining June table, one should highlight the Fiat 500e ending in #7, thanks to a record 5,065 registrations, its highest standing in the table so far. Despite ending outside the top 5, the Skoda Enyaq can’t really complain, as it had another record month, this time with 6,237 registrations, only 170 units behind the #5 Ford Kuga PHEV. Expect the Czech station wagon crossover to continue collecting more top 5 presences in the near future.

The #9 Kia Niro EV had its best score since last September, with 4,301 registrations, proving that the Korean crossover is still able to run with the best. In #11, we have the Audi A3 PHEV, with a record 3,939 registrations. It was the runner-up in June’s PHEV race, but the posh hatchback wasn’t the only Volkswagen Group model to shine in the second half of the table, as the sporty crossover Cupra Formentor PHEV debuted in the top 20, in #17, thanks to a record 3,396 deliveries.

Other models shining in the second half of the table were the Renault Twingo EV, #18 with 3,189 registrations, its best score in 2021, while SAIC’s MG ZS EV crossover was #16, thanks to a record 3,409 deliveries.

Below the top 20, there’s plenty to talk about — from models receiving a second tailwind, like the Opel Corsa-e (2,652 registrations, a new year best), to the eternal BMW i3 (2,313 registrations, a new best in 2021). We have several others in ramp-up mode, like the BMW iX3 (2,080 registrations, finally a decent performance), the Mercedes EQA (2,193 registrations), and the Dacia Spring (1,699 registrations). And we have some immediate successes, like the Hyundai Tucson PHEV (3,008 units in only its 2nd month on the market).

Still outside the top 20, a mention is due for the first full month of two important models, with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 retro-futuristic XXL hatchback scoring 1,102 registrations, while the attractive Audi Q4 e-tron had 1,869 registrations in June, no doubt numbers that will increase significantly, especially in the case of the German SUV.

Finally, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is continuing to ramp up, with 2,991 deliveries, allowing it to beat the competition and win the runner-up status in the midsize BEV category last month. Expect the ‘Stang to jump into the YTD runner-up category position soon (October?), only behind the mighty Tesla Model 3.

Looking at the 2021 ranking, the main news was the #3 Renault Zoe closing in on the #2 Volkswagen ID.3. With only 300 units separating them, we could see changes here soon.

Another model in danger of losing positions is the #4 Volvo XC40 PHEV, which sees the rising Volkswagen ID.4 and Ford Kuga PHEV getting closer and closer. The Swedish SUV is actually in danger of dropping to #6 next month, and at the same time losing its PHEV Best Seller status.

Europe Plugin Vehicle Sales January–June 2021

But the first actual position change only happened at #10, with the Kia Niro EV climbing one position at the expense of the Peugeot e-208. Just behind the French hatchback we have the Climber of the Month, with the Fiat 500e jumping 3 spots to #12, not only surpassing its arch-rival Volkswagen e-Up in the city car category, but reaffirming the trend that the best selling models in the overall market end up also winning in the EV business (Volkswagen Golf/Volkswagen ID.3; Renault Clio/Renault Zoe; Fiat 500/Fiat 500e). That fast climb also allows the Italian model to come closer to the Stellantis frontrunners, the Peugeot e-208 and Peugeot 3008 PHEV. We might see the little Fiat EV become the Stellantis best seller soon. (Like, in August?)

Other models on the rise were the Renault Captur PHEV and Nissan Leaf, up to #16 and #17, respectively, while the Volkswagen Golf PHEV was up one spot, to #19. Yet again, Volkswagen Group was the OEM with the highest number of models in the top 20. Furthermore, a 6th model (the #22 Skoda Enyaq) will probably be joining that top 20 next month, as it is just 1,000 units from the #20 BMW X1 PHEV.

Top Automakers

Unlike the model ranking, where the leadership is not really up for discussion, in the automaker ranking, things are much more balanced, but Volkswagen (11%) is slowly separating itself from #2 BMW (9%) and #3 Mercedes (9%, down 1 percentage point).

Off the podium, Tesla (7%, up 2 points) jumped to 4th, now followed by #5 Volvo (7%, down 1 point). Just below the Swede, #6 Renault (6%) managed to surpass its Peugeot arch rival (also 6% share), while #8 Audi (6%, up 1 point) is waiting to surpass the French brands soon.

Looking by automotive group, Volkswagen Group is far ahead, with 25% share, safely above Stellantis (14%). Though, the multinational conglomerate put more ground between it and its closest pursuers, BMW Group (11%) and Daimler (11%, down 1 point). Note: the Munich-based group actually surpassed its German rival last month.

Do not expect Volkswagen Group to lose its commanding position in Europe anytime soon, as neither Stellantis (not enough firepower on the higher end of the market) nor Daimler or BMW (not enough firepower on the lower end of the market) are in a position to challenge the Volkswagen Galaxy.

Regarding Tesla’s chances to surpass Volkswagen Group in Europe, they are slim. Despite the Model 3’s success, if we add all the MEB models together (ID.3, ID.4, Q4 e-tron, Enyaq), we get over 72,000 registrations this year, more than the Model 3’s total.

The Model Y will surely pump up Tesla deliveries in Europe, but then we have to remember that the Skoda Enyaq is still in ramp-up mode, the Audi Q4 e-tron only just got started, the Cupra Born is a couple months from landing, and 2022 will bring the ID.Buzz and ID.Passat. That doesn’t even mention the PPE-platform models or the ID.6, which if Volkswagen was smart enough, would also land in Europe in 2022.

Tesla’s role in Europe is the same as Volkswagen Group’s role in North America. It will be happy if it gets 2nd place. …

The real battle between these two won’t be in North America or Europe, but in China. And so far, Tesla (12% share in China) has the upper hand over Volkswagen Group (5%). And this difference is visible in the global ranking, but more on that in the upcoming global article — coming in a few days….