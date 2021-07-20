Connect with us

Water vapor is an important component of Earth's water cycle. Vapor rises from the sea, among other sources, and air currents move that moisture throughout Earth's atmosphere. Put greater levels of moisture into the atmosphere, however, and the timing of rainy seasons can shift. (Photo by Quangpraha | Pixabay.com)

Climate Change

Europe Confronts Climate Destruction, Stronger Action Needed

Published

Officials in Germany and across Europe say the deadly flooding in recent days highlights the need to step up efforts to address climate change. “It is terrifying,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told residents of the small town of Adenau in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate. “The German language can barely describe the devastation that’s taken place.” Of the 188 people killed by the flooding, 157 were in Germany. The flooding has also raised the salience of climate change in the upcoming German elections. More coverage of the floods, the links to climate change, and the political fallout are below.

  • DESTRUCTION: ‘It’s terrifying’: Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe (Reuters, Axios, Washington Post $, CNN, CNN), in a German town torn asunder by flood, ‘surreal’ limbo between disaster and recovery (Washington Post $), Germany comes to grips with massive flood damage as some regions brace for more rains (Washington Post $), Flooding in Europe, in pictures (New York Times $, AxiosBloomberg $)
  • POLITICS: Floods thrust climate change to center of german campaign as toll mounts (New York Times $), Germany floods push climate change to front of election campaign (AFP), Merkel forced into damage control mode after Laschet’s gaffe (Bloomberg $)
  • CLIMATE CHANGE, LINKS: Europe flooding deaths pass 125, and scientists see fingerprints of climate change (New York Times $), can we tell if extreme weather is linked to climate change? (Thomson Reuters Foundation), how climate change fueled the devastating floods in Germany and northwest Europe (Vox), how weather patterns conspired for a flooding disaster in Germany (Washington Post $), experts: Europe floods show need to curb emissions, adapt (AP)
  • CLIMATE CHANGE, REACTION: European officials say ‘climate change has arrived’ as deadly floods engulf entire towns (CNN), Merkel tours ‘surreal’ flood scene, vows aid, climate action (APPolitico EUThe GuardianReuters), ‘we have to make the state more climate-proof,’ one official says in response to Germany’s floods. (New York Times $), deadly flooding ‘shows the urgency,’ of climate change, [European commission president] says (New York Times $)

This is a quick news brief from Nexus Media.

Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

