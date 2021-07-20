Europe Confronts Climate Destruction, Stronger Action Needed

Officials in Germany and across Europe say the deadly flooding in recent days highlights the need to step up efforts to address climate change. “It is terrifying,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told residents of the small town of Adenau in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate. “The German language can barely describe the devastation that’s taken place.” Of the 188 people killed by the flooding, 157 were in Germany. The flooding has also raised the salience of climate change in the upcoming German elections. More coverage of the floods, the links to climate change, and the political fallout are below.

This is a quick news brief from Nexus Media.

