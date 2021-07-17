Applications For Tesla “Pathway To START” Program Technician Now Open

Tesla is now accepting applications for a Pathway to START program technician position. In June, Tesla and Austin Community College announced the launch of Tesla’s START manufacturing program there, which gives students hands-on learning experiences for a manufacturing career at Tesla.

On its application page, Tesla shared: “The Pathway to START Program Technician will go through an intensive 8-week EV service training program designed to provide the candidates with the fundamental mechanical and electrical skills necessary to successfully enter the START Program. During the program, students will develop hands on experience through a blended approach of virtually-held class lessons, and hands-on repair work at Tesla Service Centers.”

The responsibilities that the student will have to take on include:

Learning and understanding of all Tesla vehicle products

Participating in team-based activities and virtual lecture

Following safety protocols at all times

Learning the fundamentals of using basic hand tools

Completing daily & weekly curriculum objectives

Maintaining consistent and professional rapport with instructor and onsite service management

Demonstrating ability to effectively handle multiple priorities, organize workload, and meet deadlines

Minimum 40 hours a week dedicated to virtual & onsite training

Maintaining a 100% attendance percentage throughout the 8-week program.

Tesla’s requirements for the position are:

High School Diploma or GED

Must be at least 18 years of age

Attend and pass each of the 8-week training sessions with a score of 85% or higher

Valid driver’s license in the state you live or primarily work, clean driving record and insurable

Must be capable of reporting to training location and local service center for training throughout program

Must be willing to attend the START program after 8-week program is completed; relocation may be necessary in order to attend additional START Program training

Ability to lift up to 60 lb

Must follow verbal and written instructions with attention to detail

Be able to work in a team-based environment and achieve set goals

Must have a “safety first” attitude

Basic computer skills, including navigating web browsers and using standard applications such as Microsoft Office Suite.