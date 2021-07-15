Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy Verkor

Batteries

French Battery Startup Verkor Raises $118 Million In Funding Round

Published

French battery startup Verkor has announced that it raised $118 million (€100 million) in a recent financing round co-led by EQT Ventures and Renault Group, with participation from the French government and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region. Other investors in the round included Schneider Electric, Arkema, Tokai COBEX, and EIT InnoEnergy.

The funding will be used to further scale the company and to set the construction of the Verkor Innovation Centre (VIC) in motion. The VIC will be located in Grenoble, France, and according to the company will become a pilot line for battery cell manufacturing and include testing facilities, module prototyping, and an R&D center, as well as provide training opportunities for engineers and technicians.

Verkor is also planning to be one of a new wave of battery Gigafactories that are being planned across Europe. As demand for electric vehicles increases, so does the need for batteries. Currently, the majority of battery production takes place in Asia, which isn’t in the long term interests of governments in North America and Europe that want to create jobs in this sector, and from an environmental standpoint it is better to manufacture electric vehicles and batteries in as close proximity as possible.

This approach is supported by the French government, which is a key partnership for the funding round. In a statement, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, the French Minister of Industry said: “With the automotive industry facing unprecedented challenges, the investments we make today will turn into tomorrow’s jobs. We are supporting Verkor’s growth through CORAM, the French orientation committee for automotive and mobility research, which is financed by the French future investment programme, the PIA. Our goal is to accelerate the development of innovative digital processes for battery cell manufacturing, which will be implemented in the future Gigafactory.”

In April, Verkor joined an appeal to EU lawmakers to set an end date of 2035 for the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles. There were 27 companies in total which made their voices heard via this action, including major players like Uber, IKEA Retail, Volvo, and Vattenfall. It shows that despite being launched just a year ago, Verkor is serious about its mission and potential.

Verkor is planning to have its pilot line for battery production in place by 2022, with the innovation gleaned from this process going into the construction of its first battery Gigafactory in 2024.

Image courtesy Verkor

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

Jonny Tiernan is a Publisher and Editor-In-Chief based in Berlin. A regular contributor to The Beam and CleanTechnica, he primarily covers topics related to the impact of new technology on our carbon-free future, plus broader environmental issues. Jonny also publishes the Berlin cultural magazine LOLA as well as managing the creative production for Next Generation Living Magazine.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Record Month For Electric Vehicles In France! Tesla Model 3 Firmly At #1

The French plugin vehicle market continues in the fast lane, with June’s plugin vehicle share of the country’s overall auto market reaching 19% last...

2 days ago

Cars

Top 3 Electric Models In 10 Countries With Highest EV Market Share

The top 10 countries with the highest share of new car sales coming from 100% electric vehicles are featured below. Additionally, I’m listing the...

July 4, 2021

Autonomous Vehicles

France Is Preparing For The Arrival Of Autonomous Driving

Europe is having a first as France makes preparations for the arrival of autonomous vehicles on its roads. For Europe, this will be a...

July 4, 2021

Cars

France At 18.8% Plugin EV Share in June, Tesla Model 3 Hits Record Volume

France saw plugin electric vehicle market share reach 18.8% in June 2021, more than double the 9.0% share of June 2020. Old-school (non-electric-assist) combustion...

July 1, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.