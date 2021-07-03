Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
A look at what Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory should look like when it's completed (Source: Tesla)

Batteries

38 New EV Battery Gigafactories Planned in Europe

Published

Originally posted on EVANNEX.
by Charles Morris

You can’t build EVs without batteries, as Elon Musk acknowledged years ago when he announced plans to build the first of Tesla’s Gigafactories (and coined a new word). Musk and others have estimated that the world will need several dozen battery gigafactories once EVs begin to be produced in serious volume.

It’s not just a question of volume—geography and politics also come into play. At the moment, most of the world’s EV battery production is in Asia—an untenable situation for governments in North America and Europe that want to promote EV adoption and create green jobs. And of course, it makes environmental sense to produce batteries as near as possible to where the vehicles will be produced and sold.

So, the world will be getting a lot more gigafactories (and the word will be losing its capitalization). The scene is really heating up in Europe, where government and industry have mounted a major push to produce batteries domestically. According to a new report from the non-profit Transport & Environment (via The Next Web), as of May 2021, there were 38 battery gigafactories being built or planned in Europe and the UK.

EV sales are poised for grand global growth, and as T&E reports, Europe’s strong domestic EV market, a pre-existing industrial base and high environmental standards put the Continent in the catbird seat to capture a healthy slice of the market.

A look at some of the battery gigafactories in the works all across Germany (YouTube: Germany Trade & Invest)

“Battery investments are booming thanks largely to the rapidly growing electric vehicle sales seen across Europe in 2020/21, closely mirroring regulatory requirements, notably the EU car CO2 standards,” says T&E. In 2020 T&E predicted Volkswagen would sell 9.6% EVs in order to hit its CO2 goals. The final sales share was 9.7%.

Of the 38 projects in the pipeline, 17 have secured funding so far, representing approximately $30 billion of total investment. Ten other projects, representing another $16.8 billion, have secured partial financing, and 11 more gigafactories have recently been announced, but have not confirmed financing.

Several national-flagged projects are underway—companies planning plants under public/private partnerships include Verkor in France, Britishvolt in the UK, Italvolt in Italy, Basquevolt-Nabatt in Spain, and Freyr in Norway. Not only European companies have benefitted from the largesse — Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory received some $1.4 billion in German federal and state support.

If all 38 gigafactories make it to production, they could be delivering as much as 462 GWh worth of battery cells by 2025, and 1,144 GWh by 2030, enough to power over 90% of expected new vehicle sales in that year. According to Transport & Environment’s analysis, this would give Europe a 20% market share of global cell production by 2025, making it second only to China.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Norway’s Plugin EV Share Hits 85% In June, Combustion Vehicles Falling Rapidly

Norway, the EV revolution leader, saw plugin electric vehicles hit 85.0% share in June 2021, up from 66.3% in June 2020. Non-plugin powertrains, including...

2 hours ago

Buildings

Build Mixed-Income Housing in Wealthy Urban Neighborhoods

Changing our zoning laws to allow mixed-income housing in higher-income, urban or walkable neighborhoods can improve climate and equity.

3 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Model S, & Model X Sales Estimates — 1st Half Of 2021

I reported yesterday on Tesla’s record quarterly production and deliveries (aka sales). It’s another stunning feat. Tesla’s the first company in the world to...

6 hours ago

Climate Change

“Last Ice Area” Melting Faster Than Expected

The Wandel Sea and nearby waters north of Canada and Greenland, long known as the “last ice area” because climate scientists previously believed it...

16 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.