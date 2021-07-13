Connect with us

Survey Shows Japanese More Interested In Tesla Model 3 Than Any Other Imported EV

The Tesla Model 3 is Japan’s top imported EV, according to a survey by Current Motor, Yahoo! Japan has reported. Current Motor operates the imported car service Foreign Car King and it conducted a questionnaire survey on imported EVs for those interested in imported cars.

Tesla’s Model 3 was the top choice for imported EVs that people wanted to ride in. The survey was conducted between June 8th and July 7th and was aimed at 254 participants interested in imported cars. When asked if they would like to purchase an EV when buying their next car, over half (57.5%) said no. This isn’t really surprising since only around 0.6% of motor vehicle sales were EV sales in Japan in 2020 — which is even slightly down from 0.7% in 2019 and the first part of 2020.

Japan’s EV Challenges

Statista noted that although Japan is one of the leading industrial nations in the world and that auto production is a major pillar of its domestic economy, the nation’s largest manufacturers have been left behind by the latest technological shift in the automobile sector. Well, that seems clear.

According to those who didn’t want to buy an EV, the key reasons for this were not enough range, lack of charging, and the love of the engine sounds from a gasoline car. … Also mentioned were doubts about the performance of imported EVs as well as concerns about infrastructure due to insufficient charging equipment at both destination locations and condominiums.

Tesla’s Presence In Japan As Leader Of The Market Is Important

Tesla’s presence in Japan is definitely helping move the nation closer to adopting EVs. Tesla is part of the reason why automakers are trying to launch their own compelling EVs. If a new company with barely any money compared to legacy automakers can have so much success with EVs, legacy automakers can succeed at making EVs as well, can’t they?

Although the survey showed that a little over half of respondents weren’t interested in buying an EV, more than 40% were, and they preferred the Tesla Model 3, which reflects Tesla’s presence and leadership in the market. Respondents preferred a Model 3 over an imported electric Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Audi, or BMW.

The reasons that Tesla was chosen as the top EV in the survey included fast charging, high performance, and good design and appearance — all areas that respondents thought Tesla was best in.

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

