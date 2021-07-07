Ford “Electrified” Vehicle Sales Grow 117% In June, Mustang Mach-E Sales Up 27% Month Over Month

Ford has published its June sales report, and it revealed an impressive 117% jump in overall electrified vehicle sales. Note, however, that this includes hybrids. And the company’s electrified vehicles just have a share of 5.7% of Ford’s sales in the first half of the year.

Most notably among those electrified vehicle sales, Mustang Mach-E sales rose by nearly 27% since May — totaling 12,975 vehicles in the first half of the year. The growth of Ford Escape Hybrid and Escape Plug-in Hybrid sales grew by a strong 45.9% since last year, totaling 15,642 units. Ford’s total U.S. vehicle sales declined 26.9% in June 2021 compared to June 2020. Car sales took the biggest hit — down 81.8% — while SUV sales fared best at -11.5%, followed by truck sales at -27%. However, electrified vehicle sales are trying to lead a recovery.

Ford’s overall truck sales increased by 2.3% in the first half of this year compared to the first half of 2020, while Ford-branded SUV sales increased by 29% over last year, thanks especially to growth of the Bronco and Mach-E. The strong growth of these two vehicles helped overall sales achieve their best first-half performance in 20 years. The Ford Ranger pickup truck also enjoyed its best first-half growth since 2005, and average transaction prices at Ford are up by more than $6,000 over the past year.

Finally, Lincoln SUVs broke a new first-half sales record and saw growth of 23.3%, with total SUV sales of 46,018 units. A combination of economic recovery, growing concerns over climate change, and improved electric vehicle technology drove this progress, according to Ford (and simple logic), and it is likely to be bolstered further by the upcoming F-150 Lightning. Ford has taken over 100,000 reservations for the new F-150 Lightning pickup truck thanks to customers’ strong interest in the vehicle, which has to fill the big shoes of the F-150 — America’s best selling pickup truck. It wouldn’t be surprising if it leads Ford electric sales by a significant margin when it is launched.

While it is good to see that Ford’s fully electric vehicle sales are growing and its electrified vehicle sales are growing — both quite strongly — they are still at a relatively low level of Ford automotive sales.