Charting How Average Temperature Affects The Range Of A Tesla Model 3

Every day, the internet brings a slew of new information to my email inbox. Most of it gets deleted, but some emails have information I think readers would like to know about. That’s what happened this morning when I opened an email telling me about a new study that takes a look at how the average range of a Tesla Model 3 is affected by ambient temperature.

The top line is that cars driven in cities with higher average temperatures tend to go further on a single charge than cars driven in colder cities. The bottom line is that battery efficiency is directly affected by temperature. None of this should come as any surprise to CleanTechnica readers. My Nissan LEAF had much less range in the winter in Rhode Island than it does now in Florida, for example. But for those who may be considering an electric car for the first time, it’s good information to know.

The data was assembled by CarInsurance.ae. Their methodology is as follows: “To decide which cities to study we took the two most populated cities from each of the OECD member nations. We then looked at the average annual temperatures for each of these cities according to Climate-Data.org. Then, using Geotab’s Temperature Tool for EV Range, we were able to determine how far a Tesla Model 3 would be able to travel at the average temperature for each city.” Both the overall average range as well as that of the the top 10% best performing Model 3s is displayed in the accompanying charts.

Don’t like tables? Here is the same information presented visually for the 5 hottest and the 5 coldest cities in the survey.

Why is any of this important? First, because the difference in range of a Model 3 between the hottest cities and the coldest is a statistically significant 76 kilometers. Second, there is a lot of misinformation about electric cars available on the internet, much of it cheerfully provided by oil and gas companies who know a good lie is often more powerful than the truth.

We here at CleanTechnica are all advocates for electric transportation and we need to be certain we have accurate information to share with the people we encounter in our daily lives. Just yesterday, my wife and I had friends over for brunch and the subject of electric cars came up. Most assumed they would need to drive to a Level 3 charger near the highway to charge an electric car if they bought one and wait a few hours for the charging to be completed.

When I shared the information that the vast majority of EV charging takes place at home or at work, they were surprised. When I said EV charging was like a person coming into the garage each night to top off the gas tank of a conventional car so you never had to visit a gas station again, they were intrigued. In the space of 5 minutes, a mildly hostile attitude toward electric cars was changed into a positive feeling. They left thinking maybe this whole electric car thing was something they might want to look into.

Information is power. If we are to be true EVangelists, we need to have accurate information available at our fingertips to offset the FUD spread by fossil fuel shills. So now, when someone talks to you about range, you will have some current information available to counteract the negative impressions of those who think electric cars are not for them. Go forth and spread the word!