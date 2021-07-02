Sweden Hits Record Plugin EV Share Of 49.4% In June

Sweden saw plugin electric vehicle market share reach a record high of 49.4% in June 2021, up almost 2x from 25.7% share in June 2020. Thanks to recent policy re-weightings, full electrics are now as popular as plugin hybrids, and may soon overtake them after July’s additional policy change. The best selling full electric in June was the MG ZS EV, a first for the brand. Overall auto sales showed strong recovery, up some 9% from even June 2019’s pre-Covid result.

June’s cumulative plugin result of a record 49.4% saw plugin hybrids (PHEVs) at 25.3% and full battery electrics (BEVs) at 24.1%. BEV share was also a new record, up almost 3x from June 2020’s 6.8% share; strong growth partly due to the recent policy changes. The cumulative plugin share for 2021 now stands at 40.1% from 25.5% at this point in 2020.

The trend in powertrain shares can be see in this graph (click to zoom):

Best Selling BEVs

Having been on delivery hiatus in recent months, the MG ZS EV saw a huge volume in June with 1665 units, very nearly taking the top overall auto spot for the month.

MG ZS EV. Image Courtesy: MG

The Tesla Model 3 and VW ID.4 also had strong months, in line with recent trends. In its first month of customer delivery, the Ford Mustang Mach-E also managed to scrape on to the top 10 BEVs list in June (166 units), and another newcomer, the Audi Q4 e-tron (114 units) was not too far behind:

The cumulative year-to-date rankings saw the MG ZS EV jump in at #4 spot (from outside the top 10 a month ago) thanks to June’s large volume. Meanwhile the Volvo XC40 was bumped out of the year-to-date top 10 list.

The Skoda Enyaq, still only in its 2nd month of strong delivery volumes, moved up the chart and may join its group sibling the VW ID.4 in the top 3 by the end of the year:

As detailed in last month’s report, a further boost to BEV incentives has just come into effect in July, in the form of a company tax benefit. This means we could see BEVs finally overtaking PHEVs in Sweden’s market share from next month onwards.

Combined plugin share is still on track to reach close to 50% for 2021 as a whole, with the last months of the year seeing individual scores close to 70% share. What do you think? Please share your thoughts in the comments.