Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Batteries

How to Recalibrate Your Tesla Battery to Regain Range

Published

Originally posted on Tesla Oracle & EVANNEX.

When you own an electric vehicle, charging protocol is important. Sometimes, due to improper charging habits, a Tesla’s battery can have calibration issues. In turn, these calibration issues can result in battery degradation that might show up — even for a relatively new Tesla.

Tesla Model 3 at 5% State of Charge (SoC). Image courtesy of: Ian Pavelko.

In a prior extensive test, a Tesla Model 3 battery degraded only 2% after 50,000 miles (80,468 km) of use. But that’s not always the case. Some owners have experienced sudden range degradation only after driving the car for a few thousand miles.

One such instance happened to YouTuber “It’s Kim Java” back in 2018 when her Tesla Model 3 started showing 260 miles of range on a 100% state of charge (SoC) instead of the 310 miles it displayed earlier when it was new. Interestingly, she had only driven the car at that point for around 11,000 miles.

To avoid the situation Kim experienced with her Model 3, the Tesla Battery Management System (BMS) should go through a reset. Tesla guru Ian Pavelko has compiled the following steps for a BMS reset.

  1. If you’ve been staying at home, doing mostly short-range trips, and keeping SoC in the middle zone to preserve your battery, it’s a good idea to do a BMS (Battery Management System) reset once in a while to ensure it’s accurate when you are on a long trip.
  2. Just drive until you’re down into the single-digit percentage range, let it sit for an hour while pinging periodically with the app or the door handle to keep it awake, charge it up to 100% and do the same thing, then be sure to drive it immediately.
  3. If your car has collected much dust as mine has recently and it’s been a long time (or never) since you’ve done this, when using up that last bit of battery on the discharge part, stay close to a charging outlet and pay close attention to how the power output decreases as you approach single-digit SOC. If it starts to get super lethargic, as it doesn’t want to climb past 50 mph (80 km/h), head to home or a nearby charger immediately at a very sedate pace, then continue the regime.
  4. Some Tesla owners have found that they need to do it twice in a row, but mine has always gone back to being spot-on after just one cycle.

I suspect you’re not going low enough for the BMS to accurately read the bottom end, you really should shoot for 10% or a bit below. — Mad Hungarian (@IanPavelko) May 25, 2021, via Ian Pavelko on Twiiter

In addition, Tesla YouTuber Sean Mitchell also suggested three key tips to keep in mind in order to maintain optimum health for your Tesla battery.

  1. Don’t regularly charge the car to 100%.
  2. Don’t let the state of charge drop to lower than 10% on a regular basis.
  3. Protect the battery pack from high temperatures. This includes regularly using the Supercharger stations. Fast charging warms the batteries faster, too.

As noted here, keeping the daily state-of-charge of your Tesla to around 90% really helps avoiding an imbalance of battery calibration. Just remember to set the max charging limit to 90%. To that end, be sure to check out the “how-to” video below for a quick tutorial. [Editor’s note: You should get more out of the battery in the long term if you typically charge to a lower level, like 60%, 70%, or 80%.]

Video: How to set the charging limit of your Tesla vehicle (YouTube: Tesletter)
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Batteries

Alset EHomes Is Building Homes With Tesla Solar … And A Tesla Vehicle Included

Tesla signed an agreement with Alset EHome, a home building company, to make sure that an entire community will be built with Tesla’s solar...

10 hours ago

Cars

Virtuo Plans To Add 50 Teslas To Its Rental Car Fleet

Virtuo, a European startup that allows customers to hire and unlock premium cars through an app, plans to add around 50 Teslas to its...

11 hours ago

Cars

Cars.Com Names Tesla Model 3 Most American-Made Vehicle in 2021

The Cars.com American-Made Index has crowned the Tesla Model 3 as the most American-made vehicle for 2021. The index has been running since 2006...

16 hours ago

Batteries

Panasonic’s New CEO Wants To Produce More Batteries For Tesla

Panasonic’s new CEO and President, Yuki Kusumi, has set a 2-year goal to produce more batteries for Tesla while freeing up billions of dollars...

21 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.