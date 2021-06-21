Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Tesla.

Clean Transport

Tesla Honors The Historical Silk Road With The Longest Supercharger Route From East To West In China

Published

Tesla announced on Twitter from its Tesla Greater China account that it has opened the longest Supercharger route from east to west in China. The tweet included a stunning video and the hashtag #TheSilkRoute, which is a nod to China’s historic Silk Road and what the country is doing to modernize the ancient route.

“Across the boundless desert and the isolated Gobi, lay a realm of desolation once unknown to many. Some, with firm belief, embarked on a long journey. They marched fearlessly along the way and opened up a path of exploration. Despite uncertainty and danger, the will to discover was valid as always. Along this trail, thousand years of history fades in the blink of an eye. This time, together with Tesla, let us come alongside the time-honored Hexi Corridor and return to the ancient Silk Road where the West and the East encounters to revive the buried epics, to retrieve the forgotten beauty. Beyond distance and time, unbound by tradition or trends, towards the farther oasis. Embrace all in a pure way with a pure heart.” —Tesla China.

Image courtesy of Tesla.

The Hexi Corridor, also known as the Gansu Corridor, is a historically narrow stretch of plain that is west of the Yellow River’s Ordos Loop and is part of the Northern Silk Road that runs northwest from the western section of the Ordus Loop between Yinchuan and Lanzhou. It was the most important trade route in Northwest China and linked the nation to historic Western regions for both traders and military incursions into Central Asia.

The Silk Road was established during the Han Dynasty era sometime between 206 BC and 220 AD. It expanded to the west and built a trade network with Central Asian countries and connected the empire with Europe. Silk, spices, and jade were traded for glass, gold, and other noble metals. This ancient trading route was an exchange bridge for trade, culture, and religions between China and Western nations.

Image courtesy of Tesla.

China is modernizing the New Silk Road by linking countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa together with a focus on investment for railway, highway, and port construction. The New Silk Road Belt and Road Initiative, also known as the Initiative, defines Belt as the overland routes and Road as the sea routes. Altogether, the project promotes global cooperation and economic development.

Tesla is playing a key role in not only modernizing the New Silk Road, but making it much cleaner by installing 27 Supercharger stations across 5,000 kilometers along the Hexi Corridor. @Ray4Tesla also gave a clue about this back in December.

I touched upon the idea of Tesla installing Superchargers along the entire length of the Silk Road back in December after seeing Ray’s tweet, and I remember thinking that it would be really neat if Tesla was able to do this. Six months later, we are seeing that idea taking form and I am excited to witness it.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Autonomous Vehicles

Tesla’s Andrej Karpathy Gives A Keynote At CVPO 2021 Workshop On Autonomous Driving

The Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) held its 2021 Workshop on Autonomous Driving (WAD) virtually and Tesla’s Senior Director of AI,...

2 hours ago

Clean Transport

Confessions Of A Sidewalk Charger (CleanTechnica Version)

I have a confession to make. For 4 years I charged my electric car using a 50-foot long, yellow extension cord. I would plug...

3 hours ago

Air Quality

Tesla HVAC Units For Homes With Bioweapon Defense Would Benefit Help Areas Like Cancer Alley

Nestled against the mighty Mississippi is the historic city of Baton Rouge, the capital of Louisiana. We have the tallest capitol building in the...

4 hours ago

Clean Transport

Elon Musk Wants Tesla’s Gigafactory In Berlin To Be Covered In Graffiti Art

Originally posted on Tesla Oracle & EVANNEX. It’s now time to start a major makeover of Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin as multiple buildings come to completion. To make...

7 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.