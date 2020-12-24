Tesla Greater China’s Holiday Spirit, & Big Supercharger Updates

December 24th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Tesla Greater China is in the holiday spirit and has shared some adorable Christmas decorations.

The white seats of a made-in-China Tesla Model 3 are dressed up to look like little Santas, with the Santa hat including a Tesla logo embroidered into the white fur. Then there are also warm-toned holiday lights on the inside of the vehicle, and a box with what looks like Tesla Christmas buttons or pins.

Nice Xmas decoration from China👍 Photo credit: Wayne Zheng pic.twitter.com/uCrMOhlSPQ — Ray4Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) December 24, 2020

In a tweet by Tesla Greater China, Tesla shared another look at the stockings and box of pins, as well as a glance at the driver’s seat from behind, which showed Romance Mode in action. These lovely festive decorations come just around the same time as a new Supercharger update in China.

Ray4Tesla shared on Twitter that two new Supercharging stations went online in Hami and Urumqi, which are now the farthest west in China. Ray noted that this was a significant development that marked the beginning of the building of all 11 Supercharging stations along the “Silk Road,” going all the way to Xi’an. Also, Tesla China just completed its 600th Supercharger!

🇨🇳 SuC Update: 2 SuC stations go online today in Hami & Urumqi in farthest West 🇨🇳. This is significant development, marking the beginning of building all 11 SuC stations along “Silk Road” all the way to Xi’an. @Teslacn doesn’t rest on its laurels. It just completed 600th SuC. pic.twitter.com/BocTzWer1S — Ray4Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) December 23, 2020

For those who may be curious about the Silk Road reference, the Silk Road was a network of trading routes connecting the East and the West. It was the main artery linking economic, cultural, political, and even religious interactions between the countries in these regions — from the 2nd century BC up until the 18th century. Often, the Silk Road refers to the land routes connecting East and Southeast Asia with Persia, the Arabian Peninsula, East Africa, and Europe.

For Tesla, installing Supercharging stations along the Silk Road — at least, in China’s parts of it, puts a modern spin on an ancient and historical trade route, which I think is pretty neat. It brings life to an ancient tradition while honoring that in a way that benefits not just the people but the environment as well.

I do not know if Tesla would actually install Superchargers along the entire length of the Silk Road, but it would be cool if Tesla did — just imagine the Tesla owners who would love to take a Tesla Silk Road trip. It’s a thought.









