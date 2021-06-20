24% Plugin Vehicle Market Share In Germany!

The German plugin vehicle market scored over 54,000 registrations last month, with both technologies rising fast (+380% year over year for BEVs and +303% YoY for PHEVs). As a result, last month’s plugin share ended at 24% (12% BEV), and BEVs were just 436 units away from beating plugin hybrids — the closest that pure electrics have been from beating their PHEV rivals this year. It looks like BEVs are on their way to recovering the upper hand over their technology rivals.

The yearly plugin vehicle market share remained at 22% (10% BEV), so this market is firmly in The Disruption Zone and well ahead of last year’s score of 14% plugin vehicle market share. Will we see final 2021 market share hit 25%?

Looking at last month’s best sellers, the Tesla Model 3 had a strong mid-quarter month, hitting 2,749 registrations, and while that wasn’t enough to reach best seller status (better luck in June with perhaps 4,500 deliveries?), the sports sedan did manage to get in the way of the two Volkswagen frontrunners. However, the little old e-Up won its 3rd best seller trophy this year, while the ID.3 hatchback closed out the podium with 2,252 registrations, 123 more than the Volkswagen Golf PHEV. Yes, that means there were 3 Volkswagens in the top 4 spots!

In the 5th spot, we have a surprise, with the Ford Kuga PHEV beating its own record and registering 1,703 units. In 7th we have a rising star, with the Skoda Enyaq jumping into the first half of the table in only its second full month on the market, which could mean that the Czech EV will jump into the top 5 soon.

One model that continues to underperform is the Volkswagen ID.4, ending the month just in 10th, with 1,277 registrations. Beaten at home by its Czech sibling Enyaq?… Ouch, that must have hurt!

In the second half of the table, a reference goes out to the consistent performances of the Opel Corsa EV, again in #12, while its Stellantis partner, the Fiat 500e, joined the table in #15 thanks to a record 941 deliveries. That’s a small feat for the little Italian, considering that both the VW e-Up and Smart Fortwo EV have a strong grip on the EV city car category in Germany.

Highlighting the feverish new model launch rhythm of the Volkswagen Group, we have two new faces in the top 20 coming from the German conglomerate, with the Spanish Cupra Formentor PHEV showing up in #18 thanks to a record 879 deliveries of the sporty crossover, and the Audi Q3 PHEV also debuting in the table, at #19 in this case thanks to 858 registrations, also a record performance.

Outside this top 20, a mention goes out to two important landings for Hyundai. The PHEV version of the popular Tucson SUV got its first 549 registrations, a strong showing for a landing month, so we better keep an eye on this plugin SUV. Also, the Korean automaker registered its first 175 units of the brand new Ioniq 5, an XL retro-hatchback that thinks its an SUV while the truth is that beyond that unique personality lies a very competent (hatchback? crossover?) vehicle, with top notch specs and some unique features. Let’s hope the higher than expected price (and/or production constraints) will not create obstacles to a vehicle that has everything needed to become a success story.

And, finally, a reference is due for two local EVs that are slowly ramping up deliveries, with the BMW iX3 scoring a record 261 registrations while the Mercedes EQA is at 231 registrations.

Regarding the 2021 table, the small Volkswagen e-Up continues to gain ground over the competition, so the veteran EV is currently the favorite for the 2021 Best Seller award (assuming VW doesn’t limit production…). Behind it, the Tesla Model 3 jumped two positions, to 3rd, and should profit from Tesla’s usual end-of-quarter peak to surpass runner-up Volkswagen ID.3 in June.

Another model on the rise was the Renault Zoe, which climbed to 7th, thus making it 6 BEVs in the top 7 positions.

In the second half of the table, there’s more to talk about. The BMW i3 had a good month, with the sporty hatchback jumping two spots to #11, surpassing its sibling BMW 330e PHEV and establishing itself as the best selling BMW model on the table.

But the Climber of the Month was the Seat Leon PHEV, jumping 6 positions to #13, while the Opel Corsa EV continued to climb positions in the table as well, going up two spots to #15.

The Volkswagen ID.4 (finally!) joined the table, in #19, being the 8th model coming from the Volkswagen Group in this top 20.

In the brand ranking, Volkswagen (19%, up 1 percentage point) is clearly leading its home market, followed by Mercedes (11%, up 1 percentage point) and BMW (9%), while #4 Audi (7%) is not too far away.

Looking at the ranking by OEM, the Volkswagen Group has its domestic market well in control, with an impressive 36% share, followed at a distance by Daimler (16%) and the BMW Group (12%), while the Best Selling Foreign (well, mostly foreign…) Automotive Group is Stellantis (9%). Once again, without rocking the boat, Stellantis is delivering solid performances across Europe, and in Germany in particular, where it has a comfortable advantage over the #5 Hyundai-Kia collab and #6 Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.