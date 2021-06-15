Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Courtesy of BYD

Clean Transport

Everybody Loves A Trolley, Especially If It’s Electric!

Valley Transit of Walla Walla, Washington has added 4 electric trolleys manufactured by BYD to its fleet.

Published

What is it about trolleys that are so appealing? The city of San Francisco loses millions of dollars a year keeping its iconic trolley car system running. Tennessee Williams wrote an entire play about a trolley named Desire. For reasons only a clinical psychologist could explain, a trolley puts a grin on people’s faces while an ordinary bus does quite the opposite.

Like many transportation agencies, Valley Transit, a municipal corporation owned by the city of Walla Walla, Washington, has a history of using buses that look like trolleys. But they have always been based on diesel-powered bus chassis. When it wanted to replace four of its diesel trolleys with electric versions, it turned to BYD for help.

BYD partnered with Cable Car Classics of Healdsburg, California, to design a trolley that uses a 35-foot BYD transit bus chassis as its starting point. The result was quiet, zero emission trolleys, each capable of transporting 30 passengers. “We wanted to go electric and we wanted to maintain our branding,” says Angie Peters, Valley Transit’s general manager, in a press release. “A purpose built vehicle was very appealing.”

The trolleys are now in service on a route that includes the city’s downtown area and community college. Charging stations for the electric trolleys were installed at the Valley Transit bus depot and at a downtown transfer station. “The public absolutely loves them,” Peters says. “The community are big, big fans. They are so much quieter. That’s a big hit with staff and customers.”

The trolleys are so quiet that when one of them was used in a community parade, someone asked if something was wrong with it. They thought the trolley was being pushed, Peters says. Drivers are competing to see who can return the vehicles with the most charge left, she reports. The record, set on a quiet holiday, stands at 48%.

A goal for the agency is to go fully electric, Peters says. “BYD has been a good partner. We are very appreciative of that.” Patrick Duan, senior vice president for BYD North America is quick to return the complement. “Valley Transit is a great customer of ours. We are proud we could partner with them to come up with an innovative solution that met their branding goals while at the same time helping them protect their community’s quality of life.”

Valley Transit is one of more than 50 BYD bus customers across the United States. To date, BYD electric buses have logged over 18.2 million miles of zero emission operations — equivalent to 38 trips to the moon and back. At a time when the US government is supporting programs to increase the number of electric vehicles on the road in America, BYD is happy to tout the fact that all its buses meet strict Buy America standards and are produced in an ISO 9001 certified American factory located in Lancaster, California.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Batteries

Apple Is Talking To CATL & BYD About EV Batteries. Will It Ever Stop Talking & DO Something?

Reuters says Apple is in talks with CATL and BYD about supplying batteries for its electric car -- if there ever is one.

5 days ago

Batteries

China × Cleantech — April 2021

Welcome to China × Cleantech — April 2021 edition. Our China x Cleantech series covers top cleantech stories in China each month. EV Sales 11%...

June 7, 2021

Clean Transport

BYD Aims To “Revolutionize” The Electric School Bus

If you have followed the electric bus market for a day, or even an hour, you have surely run across BYD. (And not only...

June 6, 2021

Clean Transport

BYD Scores More Electric Bus Orders & Deliveries In Sweden & Spain

BYD keeps rolling out more and more electric buses, especially in Europe. This week, the news is that it just delivered 30 more electric...

June 5, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.