Tesla Model Y vs. Ford Mach-E luggage capacity comparison tests (Source: EV & Chill / YouTube)

Cars

Tesla Model Y vs. Ford Mustang Mach-E Luggage Capacity Comparison

Published

Originally posted on Tesla Oracle & EVANNEX

It has been less than a year since a Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E were spotted side-by-side at the Ford R&D Center in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. Now, as more and more customers are getting their hands on both of these vehicles, some practicality comparisons can be measured and evaluated.

Shannon from YouTube channel EV & Chill bought a Ford Mach-E a few months ago. She wanted to demonstrate how capable the Model Y and Mach-E are in terms of luggage capacity. On paper, the Model Y has 68 cu ft of total cargo capacity vs. the Mach-E’s 59.6 cu ft. However, these numbers include the 2nd-row seats folded down, which does not happen in this test.

Shannon’s luggage comparison test revolves around observing how many suitcases each vehicle can fit in its trunk and also in the frunk area of each vehicle. This test takes the everyday practical approach rather than calculating cargo spaces strictly with a measuring tape.

Three extra-large, one large, and two carry-on suitcases are used for this luggage capacity comparison test between a Tesla Model Y and Ford Mach-E. This is a fairly good number of suitcases — especially when the second row seats are up.

The tailgate of the Model Y was not able to close with 3 extra-large suitcases in the trunk. So by changing the configuration, Shannon was able to fit 2 extra-large, 2 carry-on, and 1 large suitcase in the trunk, by using the space in the sub-trunk (located under the removable cover) and she was able to fit an additional large suitcase inside — impressive. And let’s not forget the Model Y front trunk (frunk) here — it also fits 1 standard carry-on luggage bag easily and still has some space for some small items.

In comparison, the trunk of the Mach-E also has ample space to be filled with 1 extra-large, 1 large, and 3 carry-on luggage suitcases. Putting in two extra-large suitcases does not allow any other bags to be added with them as the trunk lid is not able to close in this situation. The tailgate of the Mach-E opens back up automatically when it is not able to close. If the divider of the Ford Mach-E frunk is removed, it also has the capacity to store a large suitcase — very nice!

Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

