How To Take Care Of Your Tesla & Maximize Resale Value

It’s an amazing feeling when you take delivery of your first Tesla. There’s the serene silence of having no internal combustion engine, the ultra-smooth acceleration, the leaping torque when you stomp on the accelerator pedal, and, of course, that new-EV smell (we’re convinced that this is different, and better, than the smell of a new ICE vehicle).

However, looking at your pristine, shiny, perfect new car might leave you feeling a little nervous. Why? Because no matter how careful you are, your new Tesla is sure to become less than perfect after a few weeks of the typical wear and tear that every car is subject to. So, what can you do to keep your Tesla close to showroom condition?

First, let’s talk about your wheels. Yes, they’re beautiful now, but make one small mistake when rushing to parallel park, or driving through a drive-through at a restaurant or a bank, and you’ll hear the dreaded scraping sound coming from the curb. You know there’s trouble, you open your door and look down, and there it is — unsightly “curb rash” on your Tesla wheel. Ugh.

Scraped and scuffed rims don’t just ruin your day — they also lower your car’s resale value. You can avoid all of this with Wheel Bands, which provide serious protection for your rims and tires.

Above: Wheel Bands are a great way to protect Tesla wheels

All Tesla models come with factory floor mats, but these are susceptible to dirt, sand, snow, and debris, especially during wintertime, and keeping your factory mats pristine will maximize your resale value. Many Tesla owners choose All-Weather Floor Mats to protect against harsh winters, camping, and other activities that tend to create a mess on the floor.

Also, to protect the center touchscreen displays and keep them free from fingerprints, smudges, scratches, and UV rays, check out some Screen Protectors.

Teslas are wonderful vehicles for pet owners, with plenty of space and special features such as Dog Mode. However, your canine companion might just get excited about riding in your Tesla and fail to respect the pristine nature of your seats. You’ll have no worries with a Pet Cargo Cover, which shields your trunk cargo from scratches and stains. It can be installed and removed in seconds, and folds compact.

Check out more Tesla aftermarket accessory stories here.

This article is supported by EVANNEX. View the original article here.