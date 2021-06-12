Connect with us

Electric Ferrari Drag Race: Tesla Power vs. 12 Mighty Cylinders

Published

For those of you too young to remember the fact for yourselves, I’m about to drop a truth-bomb: the 1980s were an absolutely magical time to love cars. There was a strange mix of things happening to help fuel that fact, too — a bit of hand-built craftsmanship here, some vague understanding of aerodynamics evolving over there (there was some science behind it, but it was a far cry from the computer-aided cruise missiles of today). Stir in a heaping helping of “War on Drugs” cocaine cowboy-ism and more than a dash of Magnum PI and Miami Vice, and you might soon understand why we children of the ’80s love Ferrari so. Pity Ferraris are objectively terrible by today’s standards … if only there was some way to make a classic Ferrari somehow relevant again.

I am, of course, leading you down a certain path — and longtime Gas2 and CleanTechnica readers will no doubt remember another electrically converted Ferrari 308 GT we covered a while back. That car has the look and the style of the Pininfarina-penned classic, but it’s packed with copper coils and windings instead of the original 3.0 liter V8 (3.0, 8 — get it?). That one was quick, but one featured here is packing even more power thanks to a 450 HP Tesla drive unit.

As that first ElectricGT 308 was more than a match for the ’80s spec 220 HP with “just” 330 HP, this new Tesla-powered find would have to be lined up against something a little more stout as a baseline. At least, that seems to be what the guys at CarWow thought, and they found another iconic 1980s Ferrari that fit the bill nicely thanks to its 390 HP flat-12 cylinder engine (red heads and all!).

So, 450 HP Ferrari 308 GTB vs. 390 HP Testarossa — is it fair? Not really. Is it awesome? Undoubtedly. Enough talk then — hit the play button on the video below and then let us know what you thought of this electric Ferrari drag race in the comments section at the bottom of the page. Enjoy!

CarWow Electric Ferrari Drag Race

Source | Images: CarWow, via Motor1.

Appreciate CleanTechnica's originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

