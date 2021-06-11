Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Dispatch Electric Scooter Is A Last-Mile Logistics Leader

Published

The nimble handling, small physical footprint, and low operating costs of electric scooters make them a natural choice for couriers and local delivery companies, but the rise of last-mile delivery services over the last year has led some people to look past bikes like Vespa and NIU, and look for something a bit more specialized. That’s where Dispatch comes in, with a concept bike that’s been specifically developed to meet the needs of businesses that rely on cost-effective “last mile” delivery solutions to stay in business.

Dispatch scooter

Image courtesy Dispatch.

The Dispatch scooter isn’t “just” a scooter, it’s a modular platform that enables businesses to meet the needs of their particular market without having to develop packaging solutions around the myriad racks and frames used by Yamaha or Honda, for example, that may not transfer from one bike to another. With its squared-off, beefy frame rails, the Dispatch makes securing loads easy — and that big rear cargo area is just as good at hauling people with the addition of a second seat (as shown above).

The modularity of Dispatch creates advantages in other ways, too. By leveraging a swappable battery design similar to what’s being developed by the big four motorcycle manufacturers, simply swapping in more or different batteries creates scooters with different top speeds and driving ranges, as well as lightning-fast recharging scenarios for more constant “uptime.”

All of which is great, but it’s other interesting component that’s going to set the Dispatch scooter apart in terms of how it might appeal to workers in the “gig economy.”  That’s this:

Image courtesy Dispatch.

That weatherproof box on the top of the Dispatch’s handlebars allows riders to drop their phone in and keep it charged while using their navigation or delivery apps. Think about that: this is a scooter that someone who doesn’t own a scooter could rent from Uber Eats (for example) to go on rides and do work, all from their own phone. And, if they don’t have a phone? That screen up at the top of the box is its own Android device — that’s huge in developing countries that might hire scooter taxi drivers or delivery staff on the spot.

Dispatch says it will release more details on the battery swap tech (hint: expect a partner like Honda or Gogoro to supply the batteries), as well as unit and app pricing for its commercially-focused scooter later this year, with production set to start early 2022.

Source | Images:  Dispatch, via RideApart.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Climate Change

Big 3 Money Managers Indirectly Finance Oil Extraction From The Amazon

The world’s three largest money managers hold at least $46 billion in debt and equity in 24 oil companies operating in the Amazon, according...

June 4, 2021

Cars

Art Project: Renault IKEA Höga Deserves To Live

Have you ever wandered through one of IKEA’s massive stores and thought about what it would be like to buy a car there? You...

June 2, 2021

Batteries

Lithium-Ion Battery Care Guide – Part Four

Lithium-ion batteries are the most common battery in consumer electronics. They are used in everything from cell phones to power tools to electric cars...

May 27, 2021

Batteries

Lithium-Ion Battery Care Guide – Part Three

Lithium-ion batteries are the most common battery in consumer electronics. They are used in everything from cell phones to power tools to electric cars...

May 18, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.