Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Larger, stiffer calipers and lightweight two-piece discs for enhanced performance and thermal capacity (Source: Tesla)

Cars

Top Speed of Tesla Model 3 “Performance” Put to the Test on the Autobahn

Published

Originally posted on Tesla Oracle & EVANNEX.

With nearly 3 million subscribers on YouTube, the review team from AutoTopNL had a lot to say about the 2021 design refresh Tesla Model 3 Performance variant. In short, they tested it rigorously. This particular vehicle was probably from one of the first batches of Model 3 Performance vehicles shipped to Europe earlier this year.

Tesla Model 3 getting ready for the German Autobahn experience.Tesla Model 3 getting ready for the high-speed German Autobahn experience (Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube)

In the review, Max from AutoTopNL first went through the facelift changes that Tesla made to the new Model 3 lineup — including the new headlights, chrome delete of the window trim and side-repeater camera housings, the newly designed matte black center console, and more. Many of these changes were actually first introduced with the launch of the Tesla Model Y in the United States last year.

Describing the features of the new Model 3 Performance, Max mentions that the car has Brembo brakes, but the Tesla online configurator does not specifically mention this brand affiliation. Tesla refers to the red-colored brake caliper in the Model 3 Performance as “Performance Brakes,” and they also have a Tesla logo printed on them instead of the Italian Brembo branding.

Max found the handling of the nimble Tesla Model 3 very useful and precise — even at high speeds. For serious performance, Tesla has its special “Track Mode” capability. The latest software update contains Racing and Drifting presets to choose from. A Track Mode custom settings option is also available for experienced and professional drivers.

“Model 3 Performance suspension and chassis is impressive,” explains Max from AutoTopNL.

Last, AutoTopNL put the German Autobahn to the test (bottom video) in order to check out the top speed of the 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance. Tesla increased the top speed of the Model 3 Performance from 155 mph (250 km/h) to 162 mph (261 km/h). Interestingly, in their video, the 2021 Model 3 Performance reached a top speed of 262 km/h — 1 km/h above the company’s official specs.

Videos

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Plug-In Cars At 9% In Italy In May As Volkswagen’s MEB Platform Starts Spreading

European car markets keep marching along the exponential ramp of EV adoption in May. Both full electric cars and plug-in hybrids continue to score...

4 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Sold A Lot Of Cars In China — Despite Earlier Reports Claiming Otherwise

Well known Tesla fan Vincent on Twitter, who’s also the founder of Tesmanian, has shared some news about Tesla’s actual sales in China. He...

11 hours ago

Batteries

Tesla’s “Flywheel” Approach Is The Secret To Its Success

With stability across multiple industries, Tesla shows how Brand Association is out and the Product Age is in.

21 hours ago

Batteries

China × Cleantech — April 2021

Welcome to China × Cleantech — April 2021 edition. Our China x Cleantech series covers top cleantech stories in China each month. EV Sales 11%...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.