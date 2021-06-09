Top Speed of Tesla Model 3 “Performance” Put to the Test on the Autobahn

Originally posted on Tesla Oracle & EVANNEX.

With nearly 3 million subscribers on YouTube, the review team from AutoTopNL had a lot to say about the 2021 design refresh Tesla Model 3 Performance variant. In short, they tested it rigorously. This particular vehicle was probably from one of the first batches of Model 3 Performance vehicles shipped to Europe earlier this year.

Tesla Model 3 getting ready for the high-speed German Autobahn experience (Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube)

In the review, Max from AutoTopNL first went through the facelift changes that Tesla made to the new Model 3 lineup — including the new headlights, chrome delete of the window trim and side-repeater camera housings, the newly designed matte black center console, and more. Many of these changes were actually first introduced with the launch of the Tesla Model Y in the United States last year.

Describing the features of the new Model 3 Performance, Max mentions that the car has Brembo brakes, but the Tesla online configurator does not specifically mention this brand affiliation. Tesla refers to the red-colored brake caliper in the Model 3 Performance as “Performance Brakes,” and they also have a Tesla logo printed on them instead of the Italian Brembo branding.

Max found the handling of the nimble Tesla Model 3 very useful and precise — even at high speeds. For serious performance, Tesla has its special “Track Mode” capability. The latest software update contains Racing and Drifting presets to choose from. A Track Mode custom settings option is also available for experienced and professional drivers.

“Model 3 Performance suspension and chassis is impressive,” explains Max from AutoTopNL.

Last, AutoTopNL put the German Autobahn to the test (bottom video) in order to check out the top speed of the 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance. Tesla increased the top speed of the Model 3 Performance from 155 mph (250 km/h) to 162 mph (261 km/h). Interestingly, in their video, the 2021 Model 3 Performance reached a top speed of 262 km/h — 1 km/h above the company’s official specs.

