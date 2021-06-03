Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Ford + Lasko Classroom COVID Filter
Ford + Lasko Classroom COVID Filter, image courtesy Ford

Air Quality

Back To School 2021: How Ford Is Keeping Kids Safe From COVID-19

Published

As I type this, more than half of all adult Americans have received a COVID vaccine and life is, in a lot of ways, starting to look a bit like it did before the deadly virus first appeared. But, while millions of adults have been vaccinated, young kids still don’t have an approved vaccine, and there are lingering concerns about the long-term impact COVID may have on kids who get the virus, even if they don’t show symptoms now. Knowing that many states will require schools to open fully this fall, Ford has stepped up, providing schools with a simple, low-cost air filtration system aimed at minimizing the risk of the virus’ airborne spread.

Our current understanding of COVID-19 is that the virus spreads more readily via aerosol (products in the air) than fomites (particles on things), so cleaning the air is a more effective means of prevention than cleaning surfaces (which you should totally still do, though). Using supercomputer-powered CFD (computational fluid dynamics), Ford engineers found that “a low-cost box fan air cleaner can mitigate the risk of airborne transmission of COVID-19 in a classroom equipped with a single horizontal unit ventilator.”

Like all great ideas, looking at this thing is, well, I feel like I should have been able to come up with this. It’s truly simple, and (if the math is to be believed), truly effective. Check it out for yourself, along with some basic assembly instructions, below. They even re-use the box it ships in!

Ford + Lasko Classroom COVID Filter

Image courtesy Ford Motor Company.

“We wanted to help underserved communities reduce the risk of airborne COVID-19 in poorly ventilated areas, and it’s great to not only develop something that can meet that goal, but has the data to back it up,” said Dr. Cynthia Flanigan, director of vehicle research and technology at Ford research and advanced engineering. “We engaged with technical leads from University of Minnesota … as well as Well Living Lab to make sure our research was rock-solid.”

Flanigan and her team recently published a scientific article titled, “Airborne Transmission of COVID-19 and Mitigation Using Box Fan Air Cleaners in a Poorly Ventilated Classroom,” in the prominent scientific journal Physics of Fluids. So, if the science is found to be not rock-solid, I’m sure we’ll hear about it soon enough.

In the meantime, Ford, along with fan manufacturer Lasko, are donating 20,000 of these easy-to-make kits to underserved communities. Featuring an open-source design, the kit can be used by others interested in making their own to help reduce COVID-19 in rooms and other enclosed spaces where transmission of the virus is an ongoing concern. Ford has also released a downloadable template for the cardboard frame that interested parties can use to assemble their own “Scrappy Filtration unit” (how great is that name?) incorporating their own box fan and filter.

What do you guys think? It’s not the glitzy follow-up to the revolutionary new, all electric Ford F-150 Lightning I was expecting, but that’s just me. I’ll probably end up building one of these just to check it out — what about you guys? Share your best “Nailed it!” pictures in the comments.

Ford + Lasko Classroom COVID Filter

Ford + Lasko Classroom COVID Filter

Ford + Lasko Classroom COVID Filter

Ford + Lasko Classroom COVID Filter

Source | Images: Ford, via Core 77.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year — Last Chance to Vote

I will soon be closing the voting for the 2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year award. If you would like to vote but haven’t...

3 days ago

Cars

How Many Ford F-150 Lightnings & Mustang Mach-Es Will Ford Build?

We have been enthusiastically writing about the Ford F-150 Lightning since it came out, and the Mustang Mach-E is one of our 2021 CleanTechnica...

3 days ago

Clean Transport

7 Ways Ford Did Everything Right With The F-150 Lightning

Is the Ford F-150 Lightning better or worse than the Tesla Cybertruck? That's not the question. These are very different vehicles for very different...

5 days ago

Cars

Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E Recreates Historic Ocean-to-Ocean Drive

Early on the morning of June 1st, 1909, Henry Ford entered two of his Model Ts in the first coast-to-coast, transcontinental American road race....

5 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.