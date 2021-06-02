Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Art Project: Renault IKEA Höga Deserves To Live

Published

Have you ever wandered through one of IKEA’s massive stores and thought about what it would be like to buy a car there? You wouldn’t daydream about just any car, either. You’d want an IKEA car to be like an IKEA home. Tiny, but packed with clever, Scandinavian simplicity and fun, poppy colors. Maybe one that was electric, made from recycled or up-cycled materials, and — of course! — you’d want to build it yourself.  If that sounds like you, we have got something you absolutely have got to see.  Meet the Renault IKEA Höga Concept, by Ryan Schlotthauer.

Room For People & Things

Image courtesy Schlotthauer Design.

If that name sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve covered Ryan’s work before — most recently, his Rivian-branded A16 flatbed commercial truck concept back in March. Back then, we acknowledged that Ryan’s work was “just” an art-project and not officially connected with Rivian, but we let it slide on the justification that, “if there isn’t something like this being talked about as an upcoming Rivian model, the A16 is so well-realized that it makes you think that there probably should be.” There’s a lot of that same kind of thing going on here, with the Höga. It’s an incredibly well-realized and thoroughly conceived concept that it really feels like something that should be real … alas, unlike the A16, the Höga will never, ever be real.

That’s not because it couldn’t be real, of course. Instead, it’s because something being built on-site by the end user is probably going to be a little bit of a death trap? Lefty-loosey, righty-tightey notwithstanding, it just sort of feels like maybe we shouldn’t all be driving around in homebuilt microcars, you know? Not until we have some better drivers on the road, at least!

And that’s too bad, because the Höga seems like a perfectly capable little urban runabout for apartment-dwelling urbanites to get around in, with room for luggage, a bike, some big plants — all the things people living in cities might need to make a small apartment feel like home.  It’s a little like a Fiat 500, if the Fiat had floorspace.

That’s probably enough from me, though. What do you think of this compact little electric microcar? Do you think some kind of personal-mobility autocycle deal like this is a good addition to city streets, or are you as worried as I am about running over one of these things in your hulking, 6000 lb. SUV? Scroll on down past the pretty pictures and let us know what you think of Ryan Schlotthauer’s latest project in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

IKEA Höga | Flat-Pack eMobility

Source | More Images: Schlotthauer Design, on Behance.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Batteries

Lithium-Ion Battery Care Guide – Part Four

Lithium-ion batteries are the most common battery in consumer electronics. They are used in everything from cell phones to power tools to electric cars...

6 days ago

Batteries

Lithium-Ion Battery Care Guide – Part Three

Lithium-ion batteries are the most common battery in consumer electronics. They are used in everything from cell phones to power tools to electric cars...

May 18, 2021

Clean Power

Lithium-Ion Battery Care Guide — Part One

Lithium-ion batteries are the most common battery in consumer electronics. They are used in everything from cell phones to power tools to electric cars...

April 28, 2021

Cars

IKEA, Volvo, Uber, & Other Companies Tell EU to End Petrol & Diesel Car Sales by 2035

Originally published on Transport & Environment. By Eoin Bannon EU lawmakers should set an end date for selling new combustion engine cars in Europe no later...

April 26, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.