Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Breev South Africa

Cars

South Africa’s Draft Green Paper On New Energy Vehicles Is A Step In The Right Direction

Published

In 2019, we wrote an article raising the alarm that South Africa’s inertia in incentivising the adoption of electric vehicles could make it miss out on the incredible opportunities presented by the electric vehicle revolution. The motor vehicle assembly and motor vehicle component manufacturing industry is one of the key pillars of South Africa’s economy. South African–based assembly plants exported a record 387,092 vehicles in 2019 according to the Auto Green Paper released last week. The coronavirus-induced global economic slowdown resulted in sharp decline to 271,288 exported vehicles. This could be a temporary glitch caused by a global pandemic, but a much larger threat to this industry is already here and action is needed on an urgent basis. Apart from some hybrid Mercedes C-Class vehicles assembled in Port Elizabeth, the majority of vehicles exported from South Africa are ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles.

Image courtesy of Breev South Africa

South Africa hosts assembly plants for BMW South Africa, Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa, Isuzu South Africa, Mercedes-Benz SA, Nissan South Africa, Toyota South Africa Motors, and Volkswagen Group South Africa. These factories and the associated downstream industries employ over 100,000 workers and contribute over 7% of GDP. In 2020, total automotive export revenue was R175.7 billion, and 58% of this revenue was from exports to the UK and the European Union. The UK has been the top destination for South African assembled vehicles, and it recently brought forward a ban on the sale of new ICE vehicles to 2030!

South Africa, therefore, only has 9 years to get its industry ready for this. It could actually have much less time than this if the transition to electric mobility happens a whole lot faster than most people think. The UK saw plugin electric vehicle market share at 13.25% in April 2021, with full electrics at a healthy 6.5% despite recent cuts in the government’s plugin car grant. With more fully electric models coming soon in this market along with policy supporting adoption of EVs by fleet operators and businesses, such as the Benefit In Kind tax (BIK) and a Salary Sacrifice schemes, the market share for ICE vehicles could fall much faster. Therefore, to protect and grow its share of vehicles exported to the UK, South Africa needs to expedite the shift to assembly and manufacturing of EVs and associated components.

Source: SA Green Paper on new energy vehicles.

South Africa’s Green Paper is not just focusing on battery electric vehicles. It also advocates for adoption of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and a green hydrogen economy (topics we’ll ignore here). The Auto Green Paper aims to address key policy issues that will create and stimulate production of electric vehicles and associated components locally whilst looking at how to manage the delicate balance between completely knocked down kits for vehicles built in South Africa vs. imports of completely built up electric vehicles. The paper also discusses lowering duties or removing them completely for EV components. The Green Paper is still open for comments and submissions close in early June.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Full Electric Vehicle Registrations Overtake Plugin Hybrids In South Africa

About a year ago we wrote the article “Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Where Are We Now?,” which gave a view on the state of...

May 23, 2021

Cars

South Africa Has One Of The Highest Ratios Of Public EV Chargers To EVs In The World

A lot of people generally look at it as a chicken and egg scenario — which one comes first? Electric cars or the charging...

May 12, 2021

Clean Power

International Power System Leaders Signal Commitment to Decarbonization Solutions During Launch Event

System Operator CEOs and Energy Leaders from Around the World Discussed Paths to Net-Zero Emissions During Launch Event for Global Power System Transformation Consortium

April 27, 2021

Bicycles

Asambe & Kuva’s Partnership Shows the Potential of Fintech, E-Commerce, & Electric Mobility to Transform Africa

Asambe, an all-electric transportation and end-to-end logistics service, is scaling up operations building on its initial pilot and several partnerships for delivery services. Asambe...

March 28, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.