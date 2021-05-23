Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Tesla’s 1st Made-In-China Supercharger Is Now Open

Published

There’s been more progress for Tesla in China, as the company just turned on its first-ever made-in-China Supercharger station in Shenzhen. The V3 station has 9 stalls produced in China. Twitter user “Jay in Shanghai” also noted that May 20th is a special day in China as well as a historic day for Tesla China.

Back in February, Jaye shared that Tesla’s Shanghai Supercharger factory was officially completed and had started production. Tesla invested around 42 million yuan into the nearly 5,000 square meter factory. Tesla is integrating research & development with production there. “Game changer for EV charging industry in China,” Jay said in his tweet. Jay also shared a video of the first Tesla made-in-China V3 Supercharger station.

Tesla Supercharging Is Having A Huge Impact In China

When Tesla’s idea of creating its own charging infrastructure became a reality here in the U.S., this helped the company see more success as a leader in the EV market. All the other EV makers depend on third-party charging infrastructure, but Tesla created its own. Tesla did the same in China to similar effect, and a Chinese-Canadian friend of CleanTechnica has told us that this is a major reason for Tesla’s success in China — as its charging network far exceeds other networks.

China is the world’s largest market for the automotive industry as a whole and already we can see some major milestones Tesla is achieving there in regards to its Supercharger network.  At the end of last year, Tesla opened the world’s largest Supercharging station in Shanghai. The station has 72 stalls.

That title may soon be taken by the existing station at Harris Ranch in California. Harris Ranch Inn & Restaurant has noted that Tesla is planning to add more Superchargers to an existing site, which will reportedly bring the number to over 100 stalls. For now, though, the Supercharger in Shanghai is the largest, and with Tesla now mass-producing Supercharging stalls at its new factory, China will probably end up being the country with the most Superchargers.

The country with the most Superchargers will be the country with the most electric vehicles, and if China takes that crown, it will be a win for anyone in the country who doesn’t like the smell of gas or diesel exhaust. Side note: notice the word, “diesel” has the word “die” in it.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Ford F-150 Lightning Gets 44,500+ Reservations In Under 48 Hours!

Ford CEO Jim Farley has announced (via Twitter of course) that Ford pulled in more than 44,500 reservations for the F-150 Lightning in fewer...

2 hours ago

Cars

Musk Muses As Diess Disses Hydrogen

The nonsense about hydrogen powered cars continues but Herbert Diess has no doubt that battery electric cars are far superior. Elon Musk agrees with...

5 hours ago

Cars

Let’s Look At The Aerodynamics Of Tesla’s Hot Lap Car

In a recent run at Laguna Seca, The Kilowatts spotted a neat feature on a Tesla Model S Plaid: a new active spoiler that’s...

6 hours ago

Cars

When Will Electric Cars Start To Outsell Fossil-Fuel Vehicles? Projections Are All Over The Map

Originally posted on EVANNEX. By Charles Morris In this day and age, just about everyone who’s paying attention — even stalwarts of the auto and oil...

7 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.