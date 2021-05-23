Tesla’s 1st Made-In-China Supercharger Is Now Open

There’s been more progress for Tesla in China, as the company just turned on its first-ever made-in-China Supercharger station in Shenzhen. The V3 station has 9 stalls produced in China. Twitter user “Jay in Shanghai” also noted that May 20th is a special day in China as well as a historic day for Tesla China.

Back in February, Jaye shared that Tesla’s Shanghai Supercharger factory was officially completed and had started production. Tesla invested around 42 million yuan into the nearly 5,000 square meter factory. Tesla is integrating research & development with production there. “Game changer for EV charging industry in China,” Jay said in his tweet. Jay also shared a video of the first Tesla made-in-China V3 Supercharger station.

Tesla Supercharging Is Having A Huge Impact In China

When Tesla’s idea of creating its own charging infrastructure became a reality here in the U.S., this helped the company see more success as a leader in the EV market. All the other EV makers depend on third-party charging infrastructure, but Tesla created its own. Tesla did the same in China to similar effect, and a Chinese-Canadian friend of CleanTechnica has told us that this is a major reason for Tesla’s success in China — as its charging network far exceeds other networks.

China is the world’s largest market for the automotive industry as a whole and already we can see some major milestones Tesla is achieving there in regards to its Supercharger network. At the end of last year, Tesla opened the world’s largest Supercharging station in Shanghai. The station has 72 stalls.

That title may soon be taken by the existing station at Harris Ranch in California. Harris Ranch Inn & Restaurant has noted that Tesla is planning to add more Superchargers to an existing site, which will reportedly bring the number to over 100 stalls. For now, though, the Supercharger in Shanghai is the largest, and with Tesla now mass-producing Supercharging stalls at its new factory, China will probably end up being the country with the most Superchargers.

The country with the most Superchargers will be the country with the most electric vehicles, and if China takes that crown, it will be a win for anyone in the country who doesn’t like the smell of gas or diesel exhaust. Side note: notice the word, “diesel” has the word “die” in it.