Tesla Opens World’s Largest Supercharging Station — 72 Stalls!

January 2nd, 2021 by Johnna Crider

Tesla China is blazing a path to sustainable transportation with one success after another. The news this time is that Tesla China has taken the cake with the world’s largest Supercharging station, having just been opened the station right before 2020 ended. Jay in Shanghai shared the news on Twitter. In his thread, Jay shared some photos of the Supercharging station, which looks like a dedicated parking garage just for charging Tesla vehicles.

The world’s largest Tesla Supercharging station is located in downtown Shanghai. Back in June of last year, we reported that Tesla embarked on a mission to expand its Supercharger network in China. According to a report by the Global Times, Tesla planned to install 4,000 new Superchargers in China before the end of 2020. And with the current news reports and tweets from Jay, it looks like Tesla is keeping that promise. We don’t know the exact number added just yet, but there have been several major stations added recently, and certainly many more normal Supercharger stations.

More Superchargers In China

Jay also shared news of another milestone set by Tesla China on this topic. When asked how many new stations Tesla installed in December, Jay replied that the 500th Supercharger station was opened in mainland China at the end of November and there are now 650 stations across China, meaning ~150 were added in December.

The 500th Supercharger station was opened in mainland china end of November. Currently there are 650 Stations across mainland China. Tesla China opened 150 stations in December. — Jay in Shanghai 🇨🇳 (@JayinShanghai) December 31, 2020

Tesla China Supercharger Timelapse 2014–2020

Timelapses are one of the best ways to see progress blossom and thrive. Jay shared one on Twitter that shows Tesla China’s first Supercharger in Shanghai in 2014 and continues on to the world’s largest Supercharging station that just went online right before 2020 came to a close.

From Shanghai’s first Tesla Supercharger station in 2014 to 2020,

Today Tesla’s World’s Largest Station officially opens in Shanghai, China. Currently Shanghai has 75 Stations across the city. @teslacn has made amazing progress improving charging experience this year. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/1oZ4E7LGXW — Jay in Shanghai 🇨🇳 (@JayinShanghai) December 31, 2020

In China, Tesla has made an amazing amount of progress. Jay pointed out that this progress included improved charging experiences this year. I’ve been writing for CleanTechnica for more than a year, and looking at the progress I’ve covered from the outside in, I can see that this extends well beyond charging station growth. I’ve long predicted that China would love Tesla’s brand and that Tesla would thrive in this market. We’re starting to really see that.

I just reported that the made-in-China Model Y is now being delivered in China, and fresh Tesla sales estimates show China’s Tesla sales total nearly hitting 150,000, only trailing the USA’s ~205,000. Furthermore, it’s actually the top market in the world for Model 3 sales, with what seem to be more than 50,000 more Model 3 sales than the USA.











