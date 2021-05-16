Army of Tesla’s Refreshed Model S Cars Spotted in a Flyover of Fremont Factory

Tesla is about to unleash an army of the newly refreshed Model S (Plaid) vehicles, and we are here for it. The vehicles were spotted at the Tesla factory in Fremont in a drone flyover. Gabincal shared the video on YouTube and noted that the Refreshed vehicles were everywhere. The video, which is 14 minutes and some change long, also showed construction near the GA 4.5 line continuing, new construction next to GA 4.5, and that the factory seemed very busy for a Saturday. The YouTuber also noted that although it wasn’t in the video, the Kato lot was full of employee cars.

This new video comes on the heels of emails being sent to Tesla owners waiting on their refreshed Model S vehicles. Model S reservation holders received the email from Tesla, which provided updates and reassurance while emphasizing that there are currently no estimated delivery dates available yet. Teslarati was able to get a copy of the email, and it reads as follows:

“Good afternoon, and hope you are having an awesome start to your week thus far!

“First off, thank you for your patience and professionalism towards myself and Tesla during this waiting period since you began the Model S order process with us.

“Today, Tesla has begun to provide more information internally on when deliveries will potentially take place for Model S orders based upon when they began the order process with us, and I wanted to share your anticipated delivery timeframe with you.

“Due to high volume of Model S orders Tesla has at this time, we currently don’t have an estimated delivery date for you but that should change within the next week, as soon as there is an estimated delivery date provided internally for you order, I will reach out ASAP.”

Just recently, a Tesla Model S Plaid set a new record for the fastest quarter-mile time of any production car. The vehicle was spotted at the Autoclub Famoso Raceway in Bakersfield and beat the previous record of 9.4 seconds that was held by the Bugatti Chiron Sport, a car that cost more than $3 million, far more than the refreshed Tesla Model S.